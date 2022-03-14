 First Financial investigating possible breach - Albuquerque Journal

First Financial investigating possible breach

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

First Financial Credit Union is investigating the scope and nature of a “cybersecurity incident,” according to an email sent to members Thursday by president and CEO Ron Moorehead.

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident,” Moorehead said in the email. “A third party information technology forensic firm has been engaged to assist us and help ensure the security of our systems. The investigation remains ongoing, and will take some time to complete.”

Moorehead on Friday confirmed the investigation but said he couldn’t provide more details.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
First Financial investigating possible breach
ABQnews Seeker
First Financial Credit Union is investigating ... First Financial Credit Union is investigating the scope and nature of a "cybersecurity incident," according to an email sent to members Thursday by president ...
2
Prices high, inventory low: ABQ's real estate market hits ...
ABQnews Seeker
City a ‘hidden gem’ with home-seekers, ... City a ‘hidden gem’ with home-seekers, agents say
3
Local pizza shop offers $3.14 pizzas for Pi Day
ABQnews Seeker
Pizza 9 will celebrate Pi Day ... Pizza 9 will celebrate Pi Day by offering customers 9-inch, one-topping pizzas for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink, according to a news release.
4
The Executive's Desk: First-year CEO says flexibility is key
ABQnews Seeker
Hybrid work has been a success, ... Hybrid work has been a success, so provide team members with options
5
ABQ literacy program leads to jobs, college
ABQnews Seeker
Adult Learning Center has 4 locations, ... Adult Learning Center has 4 locations, provides free literacy, adult education
6
Lawsuit: Sandia High employee abused student
ABQnews Seeker
Allegations say man touched 16-year-old inappropriately Allegations say man touched 16-year-old inappropriately
7
NM Dems tout $1.5B spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Heinrich: State stands to receive funding ... Heinrich: State stands to receive funding for over 75 projects
8
The Literacy Project: Breaking through challenges in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
State's adult education programs can change ... State's adult education programs can change lives, strengthen communities
9
Higher education
ABQnews Seeker
UNM center teaches rescue techniques for ... UNM center teaches rescue techniques for adverse weather