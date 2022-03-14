First Financial investigating possible breach

First Financial Credit Union is investigating the scope and nature of a “cybersecurity incident,” according to an email sent to members Thursday by president and CEO Ron Moorehead.

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident,” Moorehead said in the email. “A third party information technology forensic firm has been engaged to assist us and help ensure the security of our systems. The investigation remains ongoing, and will take some time to complete.”

Moorehead on Friday confirmed the investigation but said he couldn’t provide more details.