Albuquerque police are responding to reports of a “possible active shooter” in the Foothills area command, according to a department spokesman.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said residents in the area of Larchmont and Montgomery NE, a neighborhood east of a strip mall on Tramway NE, should stay inside their homes for their safety. He also urged drivers to stay away from the area.

Gallegos did not immediately provide more details.