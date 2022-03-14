Cleveland High’s Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football at UNM

Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the 2021 MaxPreps New Mexico High School Football Player of the Year, has verbally committed to play in 2023 at the University of New Mexico, where he will join his older brother Luke, the younger Wysong announced on Twitter on Monday.

Evan Wysong, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound quarterback for the Storm, will most likely play at wide receiver for the Lobos.

He helped lead Cleveland to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A state championship as a junior. He rushed for 987 yards and 15 touchdowns, and threw for 1,787 yards and 19 TDs, completing 66% of his passes.

At UNM, he’ll also reunite with former Cleveland head coach Heath Ridenour, who is in his first season as the Lobos’ quarterbacks coach.

Evan Wysong tweeted two images, including a graphic with his photo and lettering that read: THE BEST FROM NEW MEXICO BECOME LOBOS.

The other image is a screenshot of a message from him, thanking several people, including his older brother, “for always being a big role model to me.” Their father, Adam, and uncles Ben and Daniel played football at UNM, and their mother, Beth, was a volleyball player for the Lobos.

Evan Wysong attended the Lobos’ Cherry & Silver scrimmage game that concluded their spring football session on Saturday.