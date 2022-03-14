 Cleveland High's Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football at UNM - Albuquerque Journal

Cleveland High’s Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football at UNM

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Cleveland High’s Evan Wysong (10) helped lead the Storm to a 13-0 season and the Class 6A state championship as a junior. (Mike Sandoval for the Journal)

Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the 2021 MaxPreps New Mexico High School Football Player of the Year, has verbally committed to play in 2023 at the University of New Mexico, where he will join his older brother Luke, the younger Wysong announced on Twitter on Monday.

Evan Wysong, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound quarterback for the Storm, will most likely play at wide receiver for the Lobos.

He helped lead Cleveland to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A state championship as a junior. He rushed for 987 yards and 15 touchdowns, and threw for 1,787 yards and 19 TDs, completing 66% of his passes.

At UNM, he’ll also reunite with former Cleveland head coach Heath Ridenour, who is in his first season as the Lobos’ quarterbacks coach.

Evan Wysong tweeted two images, including a graphic with his photo and lettering that read: THE BEST FROM NEW MEXICO BECOME LOBOS.

The other image is a screenshot of a message from him, thanking several people, including his older brother, “for always being a big role model to me.” Their father, Adam, and uncles Ben and Daniel played football at UNM, and their mother, Beth, was a volleyball player for the Lobos.

Evan Wysong attended the Lobos’ Cherry & Silver scrimmage game that concluded their spring football session on Saturday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cleveland High's Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football ...
College
Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the ... Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the 2021 MaxPreps New Mexico High School Football Player of the Year, has verbally committed to play in 2023 ...
2
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
3
Picking the bracket: Big Ten resurgence, but title goes ...
College
Last season's NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded ... Last season's NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded in familiar fashion. Upsets early -- hi, Oral Roberts! -- before the powerhouses eventually took over. By the ...
4
Live updates: UNC's Davis caps 1st season in NCAA ...
College
The latest on the NCAA Tournament ... The latest on the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement: ___ North Carolina turned to Hubert Davis to replace retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. ...
5
Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament
College
The only suspense wasn't if, but ... The only suspense wasn't if, but who, when and where for the New Mexico State men's basketball team. And most of that was answered ...
6
Aggies are back as WAC champs
College
All the classic March cliché moments ... All the classic March cliché moments were there again. Kool & the Gang's 'Celebration' blared over the arena speakers. Crimson and white confetti shot ...
7
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...
8
Lobo basketball will host nonconference tournament in Pit again
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico will ... The University of New Mexico will host a four-team, three-day men's basketball tournament in the Pit this coming November.
9
Lobo football finishes spring; now it's time to get ...
College
Sophomore tight end Trace Bruckler, the ... Sophomore tight end Trace Bruckler, the University of New Mexico's versatile threat, got a step ahead of his defender as he ran free across ...