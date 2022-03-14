 Texas deputy shot at gas station but is expected to be OK - Albuquerque Journal

Texas deputy shot at gas station but is expected to be OK

By Associated Press

BASTROP, Texas — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy was apprehended Monday after a lengthy manhunt, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33. Acting on a tip, a Bastrop County sheriff’s deputy arrested Stark shortly before noon Monday after spotting Stark walking along a county road in a residential area about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Bastrop, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Stark’s behalf.

Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.


