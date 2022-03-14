 Denver recorded 96 homicides in 2021, highest since 1981 - Albuquerque Journal

Denver recorded 96 homicides in 2021, highest since 1981

By Associated Press

DENVER — Denver police say there were 96 homicides in the city last year, the highest number recorded since 1981.

The number of killings spiked in 2020 when police recorded 95 homicides, up from 63 homicides in 2019, The Denver Post reported. Non-fatal shootings also remained more frequent than average in Denver last year, although they dropped from 2020 levels.

“We’re seeing individuals involved in these altercations had firearms with them and they resort to those firearms early on,” said Denver police Cmdr. Matt Clark with the Major Crimes Division. “They’re resolving these conflicts through the use of a firearm.”

The number of homicides has trended upward since 2014, when the city had a record-low 31 killings, according to data collected by The Post. Denver had 100 homicides in 1981, the highest recorded for the city.

The per-capita rate of 13 homicides per 100,000 residents last year is the highest since 2004, when the rate was 16 killings per 100,000, although the current rate still is lower than those recorded in the early 1980s and 1990s.

An analysis by the police department showed that domestic violence killings and homicides involving narcotics helped fuel the record number. The department also attributed 22 homicides to arguments or confrontations that spun out of control.

Criminologists point to a variety of possible factors for the increase in violence, including stress brought on by the pandemic, fallout from the 2020 police protests, a worsening drug-use epidemic and the continuous influx of guns into communities.

Colorado Springs and the Denver suburb of Aurora also also experienced significant increases in homicides in 2020.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Suspect who opened fire on 2 Phoenix police officers ...
Around the Region
A man accused of opening fire ... A man accused of opening fire on two Phoenix police officers has been arrested, police said Monday. Authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Devonte ...
2
Maricopa County prosecutors forced to drop 180 idle cases
Around the Region
Prosecutors in Arizona's most populous county ... Prosecutors in Arizona's most populous county have dropped nearly 200 criminal cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitation expired. A ...
3
Yavapai County officials ID girl who died over 60 ...
Around the Region
Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they ... Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area ...
4
Phoenix police: Man taking police vehicle fatally shot
Around the Region
A man was fatally shot Saturday ... A man was fatally shot Saturday after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with police on a city ...
5
Freeway closed for hour during negotiations with suspect
Around the Region
A freeway was closed in the ... A freeway was closed in the southern Arizona desert for about an hour Saturday as authorities negotiated with a kidnapping suspect, authorities said. Interstate ...
6
Altercation leads to fatal shooting; Pima County deputy hurt
Around the Region
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy has ... A Pima County Sheriff's deputy has been seriously injured after an altercation on Tucson's southwest side that led to the fatal shooting of man, ...
7
Man who tried to take Phoenix police vehicle is ...
Around the Region
Authorities have identified a man who ... Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with officers ...
8
Ex-Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon dies at 85
Around the Region
Flags at all state buildings will ... Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of former Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon. McLendon died Wednesday ...
9
Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Critics of storage plan say radioactive ... Critics of storage plan say radioactive material has no long-term resting place