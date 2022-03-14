 Women's Basketball: UNM draws Grand Canyon in WNIT first round - Albuquerque Journal

Women’s Basketball: UNM draws Grand Canyon in WNIT first round

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

What do you know about Grand Canyon?

As of early Monday afternoon, University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury admittedly knew more about the National Park than he did about Grand Canyon University’s entry in the 2022 Postseason WNIT. That imbalance was subject to rapid change.

Bradbury’s Lobos will host GCU’s ‘Lopes at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a WNIT first-round game at the Pit.

Both teams were automatic qualifiers for the 64-team tournament as regular-season conference runners-up; UNM (24-9) in the Mountain West and GCU (22-9) in the Western Athletic.

Tournament brackets were announced Monday at about the same time the Lobos were completing practice at the Davalos Center. Bradbury and his staff immediately got to work scouting and planned to have a game plan in place by Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s going to be quick preparation,” Bradbury said. “(Monday’s) practice was only about us, we didn’t even talk about Grand Canyon. But we’ll get everything in place over the next 24 hours. We have played some common opponents, so that helps.”

The common foes are New Mexico State, Lamar, Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin. UNM went 4-1 against those teams, losing a 71-66 decision to NCAA-bound WAC champ Stephen F. Austin. GCU was 4-2 against the same group with both losses coming to SFA (including a 74-57 defeat in last week’s WAC tournament final).

On paper, the Lobos and ‘Lopes offer a stark contrast in styles.

UNM ranks 16th nationally in scoring (76.3 ppg) and has launched and made a barrage of 3-pointers (312 for 890 on the season).

Grand Canyon is all about defense, leading the nation in steals (12.9 per game) and ranking among the top 10 in turnovers forced (22.1 per game).

The 2022 WNIT is comprised of four 16-team regional brackets. UNM is one of four Mountain West teams competing in the western bracket.

Wyoming hosts Idaho State, Colorado State travels to Portland, and Air Force visits San Francisco in other first-round games.

The New Mexico-Grand Canyon winner will face the San Diego-Cal Baptist survivor in round two. The Lobos dropped a 90-85 decision to Cal Baptist in last season’s WNIT opener in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 2021 tournament was capped at 32 teams with games at regional sites because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The WNIT returned to 64 teams this season with all games being played at campus sites.

This will be the fourth time in five years that New Mexico has played in the WNIT and the ninth time in program history playing in the WNIT.

Second-round dates are March 19-22, and Bradbury said UNM could host another game if the Lobos advance. Game sites and dates are determined by the WNIT.

The Pit is scheduled to host NMAA State Spirit competition Friday and Saturday, and the PBR Ty Murray Invitational is set for March 25-27.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Women's Basketball: UNM draws Grand Canyon in WNIT first ...
College
What do you know about Grand ... What do you know about Grand Canyon? As of early Monday afternoon, University of New Mexico women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury admittedly knew more ...
2
Cleveland High's Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football ...
College
Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the ... Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the 2021 MaxPreps New Mexico High School Football Player of the Year, has verbally committed to play in 2023 ...
3
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
4
Picking the bracket: Big Ten resurgence, but title goes ...
College
Last season's NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded ... Last season's NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded in familiar fashion. Upsets early -- hi, Oral Roberts! -- before the powerhouses eventually took over. By the ...
5
Live updates: UNC's Davis caps 1st season in NCAA ...
College
The latest on the NCAA Tournament ... The latest on the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement: ___ North Carolina turned to Hubert Davis to replace retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. ...
6
Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament
College
The only suspense wasn't if, but ... The only suspense wasn't if, but who, when and where for the New Mexico State men's basketball team. And most of that was answered ...
7
Aggies are back as WAC champs
College
All the classic March cliché moments ... All the classic March cliché moments were there again. Kool & the Gang's 'Celebration' blared over the arena speakers. Crimson and white confetti shot ...
8
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...
9
Lobo basketball will host nonconference tournament in Pit again
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico will ... The University of New Mexico will host a four-team, three-day men's basketball tournament in the Pit this coming November.