Women’s Basketball: UNM draws Grand Canyon in WNIT first round

What do you know about Grand Canyon?

As of early Monday afternoon, University of New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury admittedly knew more about the National Park than he did about Grand Canyon University’s entry in the 2022 Postseason WNIT. That imbalance was subject to rapid change.

Bradbury’s Lobos will host GCU’s ‘Lopes at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a WNIT first-round game at the Pit.

Both teams were automatic qualifiers for the 64-team tournament as regular-season conference runners-up; UNM (24-9) in the Mountain West and GCU (22-9) in the Western Athletic.

Tournament brackets were announced Monday at about the same time the Lobos were completing practice at the Davalos Center. Bradbury and his staff immediately got to work scouting and planned to have a game plan in place by Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s going to be quick preparation,” Bradbury said. “(Monday’s) practice was only about us, we didn’t even talk about Grand Canyon. But we’ll get everything in place over the next 24 hours. We have played some common opponents, so that helps.”

The common foes are New Mexico State, Lamar, Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin. UNM went 4-1 against those teams, losing a 71-66 decision to NCAA-bound WAC champ Stephen F. Austin. GCU was 4-2 against the same group with both losses coming to SFA (including a 74-57 defeat in last week’s WAC tournament final).

On paper, the Lobos and ‘Lopes offer a stark contrast in styles.

UNM ranks 16th nationally in scoring (76.3 ppg) and has launched and made a barrage of 3-pointers (312 for 890 on the season).

Grand Canyon is all about defense, leading the nation in steals (12.9 per game) and ranking among the top 10 in turnovers forced (22.1 per game).

The 2022 WNIT is comprised of four 16-team regional brackets. UNM is one of four Mountain West teams competing in the western bracket.

Wyoming hosts Idaho State, Colorado State travels to Portland, and Air Force visits San Francisco in other first-round games.

The New Mexico-Grand Canyon winner will face the San Diego-Cal Baptist survivor in round two. The Lobos dropped a 90-85 decision to Cal Baptist in last season’s WNIT opener in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 2021 tournament was capped at 32 teams with games at regional sites because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The WNIT returned to 64 teams this season with all games being played at campus sites.

This will be the fourth time in five years that New Mexico has played in the WNIT and the ninth time in program history playing in the WNIT.

Second-round dates are March 19-22, and Bradbury said UNM could host another game if the Lobos advance. Game sites and dates are determined by the WNIT.

The Pit is scheduled to host NMAA State Spirit competition Friday and Saturday, and the PBR Ty Murray Invitational is set for March 25-27.