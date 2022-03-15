 Looming deficit forcing APS to cut 300 positions - Albuquerque Journal

Looming deficit forcing APS to cut 300 positions

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools needs to trim about 5% of its staff in the coming school year in response to an enrollment-driven deficit estimated at about $17 million, Superintendent Scott Elder said Monday.

The district hopes to avoid layoffs, but employees may need to change jobs or schools in the coming year, Elder said in a phone interview.

In all, APS will need to cut about 300 staff positions districtwide, Elder said. APS currently has about 200 vacant positions, he said.

“It’s pretty significant,” Elder said of the staff reduction. “We’ve never had to do anything like this in my time at APS, and I’ve been around since ‘91.”

The looming budget deficit is driven largely by a dramatic decline in enrollment at APS during the current school year. The district’s operating budget for next school year will be determined chiefly by current-year enrollment.

The district’s enrollment dropped by about 5,500 students in the 2021-2022 school year, Elder said.

The decline was driven both by the COVID-19 pandemic and by a long-term decline in school-age population over the past several years.

Since the 2015-2016 school year, APS enrollment has declined from more than 85,000 to about 73,000 this year, according to APS data.

As a result, APS’ $118 million operating budget is expected to decline by $17.5 million in 2022-2023, Elder said. About 90% of the operating budget goes to salaries and benefits.

“When you’re talking about a significant budget reduction, there’s really no way to do it without impacting salaries,” he said. “And what that means is you have to eliminate positions.”

Elder emphasized that the deficit will have no impact on the increase in teacher pay passed this year by the Legislature.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law this month that will increase starting pay from $40,000 to $50,000 for teachers statewide in the upcoming school year. APS has about 6,000 teachers.

“It’s really important to remember that those raises were allocated specifically as raises,” Elder said. “We can’t move that and use it any other way.”

Some teachers and staff may be asked or encouraged to work at new schools in the coming year. APS plans to hold “transfer fairs” in April and May to help place employees in schools where they are needed, Elder said.

How APS responds to the staff reductions will be up to individual schools to a large extent, Elder said.

“I think schools are going to have to be creative in terms of how they offer some of their content,” he said.

Schools could consolidate enrollment in classes that have small enrollments, he said.

For example, if an advanced placement class doesn’t attract enough students, the school could offer the class to students from other schools, either in-person or virtually, he said.

Schools may also need to consolidate low-enrollment classes in advanced math or science.

“It’s something we will have to work out kind of on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Without offering specifics, Elder said APS also may have to curtail some services it offers to students.

“When you think about the totality of what a school district does, it’s not just educating kids anymore,” Elder said. “We feed them, we clothe them, we provide health and mental health services.

“There are some resources that we’ve provided that we just may not be able to provide next year,” he said.

Elder declined to identify particular services that may be cut or curtailed.

“I’m not going to name any because I haven’t heard for sure what might not be there, and it would be premature for me to say anything,” he said.

Students board a school bus Monday at Los Ranchos Elementary School on 4th NW. APS faces a 5% staff reduction in response to a budget deficit. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Looming deficit forcing APS to cut 300 positions
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools needs to trim ... Albuquerque Public Schools needs to trim about 5% of its staff in the coming school year in response to an enrollment-driven deficit estimated at ...
2
VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ... The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of community-based clinics that it proposes to close in New Mexico and other rural ...
3
PAC to intervene in contested Democratic races
ABQnews Seeker
A new political action committee says ... A new political action committee says it will back moderate Democrats in a host of contested primary races this year and support the challengers ...
4
Active shooter situation leaves 2 dead; 4 injured, including ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman was killed and two ... A woman was killed and two other people were injured Monday afternoon in what police called an active shooter situation in a Foothills area ...
5
Election audit prompts pushback from New Mexico auditor
ABQnews Seeker
The state auditor is the latest ... The state auditor is the latest top Democratic official to push back against an independent audit of the 2020 election in one rural New ...
6
Rio Rancho McDonald's looks at mid-July opening
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho's newest McDonald's restaurant is ... Rio Rancho's newest McDonald's restaurant is set to open in mid-July.
7
First Financial investigating possible breach
ABQnews Seeker
First Financial Credit Union is investigating ... First Financial Credit Union is investigating the scope and nature of a "cybersecurity incident," according to an email sent to members Thursday by president ...
8
Prices high, inventory low: ABQ's real estate market hits ...
ABQnews Seeker
City a ‘hidden gem’ with home-seekers, ... City a ‘hidden gem’ with home-seekers, agents say
9
Local pizza shop offers $3.14 pizzas for Pi Day
ABQnews Seeker
Pizza 9 will celebrate Pi Day ... Pizza 9 will celebrate Pi Day by offering customers 9-inch, one-topping pizzas for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink, according to a news release.