Yodice: We just saw what makes state tourney great

The greatest sporting event in New Mexico has come and gone, and so it’s a 51-week wait until we gather together again.

Let’s reflect on the postseason that was.

BIG PICTURE: Fans returned en masse to the Pit for the first time since 2019, and oh how they were missed. We had some huge crowds on Friday and Saturday.

Two of Albuquerque’s oldest high schools, Menaul and Highland, won boys state championships — the Panthers against Pecos, the Hornets against Del Norte. That was one of the highlights of the week.

We welcomed a pair of programs to the elite first-timers club.

Menaul, which opened in the late 1800s, was one of them. Robertson’s boys were the other. Clayton’s girls won their first since 1994, when Miles Watters coached the Yellowjackets, and their exciting victory over Escalante in the 2A final rates as one of the best games of the tournament.

Magdalena repeated in Class 1A boys. Robertson swept the boys/girls Class 3A titles. Volcano Vista did the same in 5A, and made history as the first school to have two undefeated champs in the same season. Eldorado in 1983 was the last school to sweep in the largest classification.

The tournament, of course, yielded buzzer beaters. Like Artesia’s boys, against Lovington. Santa Fe Indian’s boys, against Sandia Prep in what was maybe the most dramatic, last-minute comeback of the tournament in either gender. Reserve’s boys, with a 3 to win it at Fort Sumner/House.

For Volcano Vista girls coach Lisa Villareal, it is a historic fifth championship — and a fifth basketball that she will be able to put under glass in her classroom, which is on the second floor of the school, just a few steps from the entrance to the gym. She stands alone among women who currently, or have ever, coached girls basketball in this state. And her Hawks were as dominant a team as we’ve seen in the 21st century.

For the boys, the game made heroes out of Ja’Kwon Hill, whose two ice-blooded free throws with 4.1 seconds in regulation got the Hawks to overtime, where they won 66-55 against No. 1 seed Las Cruces. Also of Jaden Malone, scoreless in four quarters before scoring the first two crucial buckets in the OT, sending Volcano Vista on to a victory.

FATHERS AND SONS: One of the most human aspects to the victories Saturday by Highland and Volcano Vista was that the head coaches, Justin Woody of the Hornets and Greg Brown of the Hawks, got to share the championships with sons who played for them. That would be JoJo for Highland, Hudson for Volcano Vista.

And Greg Brown’s daughter, Kennedy, won a title Friday night with the Hawks. Greg lost his father, and Hudson and Kennedy their grandfather, Mike Brown, last summer, so it was especially gratifying for the family to be able to celebrate. For Greg, it was his third state title as a coach: two with the Hawks, one with Manzano.

LIVING LARGE: As I noted Sunday morning, Highland’s Jose Murillo had a state tournament for the ages. The 6-foot-9 senior post scored 40 points in the Hornets’ 76-59 win over Del Norte in the Class 4A final, and Murillo totaled 143 points (nearly 36 a game) in their four postseason victories.

With Murillo, what I was most thinking about was his freshman season, and how far he had come in the last three years not long after moving to Albuquerque from Mexico.

Highland had a road game in the first round at Valley. This was March 2019. The game was tied in the final seconds. Murillo received a pass near the basket, just a couple of feet away with an open look to win the game and send the Hornets to the Pit.

His shot attempt rolled off the rim and missed. Valley went on to win the state championship.

Now here Murillo was Saturday, standing tall, creating a moment for himself and his school that won’t soon be forgotten.

THIS AND THAT: Yes, the Bernalillo girls came up short in its quest for that first blue trophy, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that this was the best season in the program’s history. … The Santa Fe New Mexican noted that when James Branch coached Robertson to the Class 3A boys title on Saturday, it was 28 years between this title and his first one, in 1994 with Questa. … There were some celebrity sightings during the week. Zach Gentry, the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end from Eldorado, did some radio work for 101.7 FM. UNM women’s coach Mike Bradbury was seen walking the concourse. Kirtland Central legend Karyn Karlin was back on the Pit floor. And current NFL referee Land Clark, who was once a prominent high school basketball official in Albuquerque, was recognized along with about a dozen other former officials at halftime of one of the games on Friday.

HEARTWARMING: What makes the high school state basketball tournament so consistently amazing?

The games, sure. The crowds, definitely. The sheer, raw emotion of it all? The sight of athletes, and coaches, wearing their hearts on their sleeves? Damn straight. We appreciate and admire their passion and commitment.

These scenes move me. Profoundly. Always have, always will.

And yet, it’s the history that I so frequently circle back to. Which ties in to my single favorite snapshot moment of the week.

At halftime of the Volcano Vista-Las Cruces game on Saturday night, Albuquerque High’s 1971 championship team was honored. Including Hall of Fame coach, Jim Hulsman, donning (of course) that famous kelly green blazer.

When Hulsman was introduced, the Pit stood up and gave him a standing ovation.

The man is revered. And it was a way for New Mexico’s prep basketball community to thank him.