NM must delay start of recreational cannabis sales

The state’s Cannabis Control Division Office has a major cannabis supply shortage looming, and this will be disastrous for the medical cannabis program.

“It’s highly likely we will run out of cannabis in the first week, if not the first two weeks” after legal sales begin, said Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

How severe will shortages be?

Cannabis producers are bracing for recreational demand to outstrip supply when the program launches, which will leave nearly 140,000 New Mexicans in the state’s medical cannabis program with no access to their medicine.

“Kristen Thomson, director of the state’s new Cannabis Control Division, said supply shortages have occurred in most states that have launched recreational cannabis.”

The state knows there will be a shortage, that cannabis will sell out of stock, and have said as much numerous times in the Albuquerque Journal and the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The state can not cut off the nearly 140,000 New Mexicans from medicine, medical cannabis patients like me in the program – we all qualify for the program due to our very serious debilitating medical conditions.

People with cancer, epilepsy, PTSD or one of the 28 qualifying conditions can’t be cut off from medicine cold turkey.

The state legalization law twice cites how the state must delay the start of recreational cannabis sales. Section 26-2C-23, medical cannabis provisions, says: “Nothing in the Cannabis Regulation Act shall be construed to limit a privilege or right of a qualified patient, a primary caregiver or a reciprocal participant participating in the medical cannabis program.” The Medical Cannabis Provisions Unaffected section overrides the section citing the April 1, 2022, start date for recreational sales, which also says the Cannabis Control Division “may allow sales” if there is no shortage of cannabis for the medical program.

Twice the law mandates the state must delay recreational sales for a period of at least six months if there is a shortage. The state must delay the sales of recreational cannabis to protect the access for the medical cannabis program and until the state begins to follow its own law with cannabis records expungement. The records expungement law passed with legalization in 2021 was a paper tiger.

Nor is the funding from taxing recreational cannabis an immediate necessity due to massive oil and gas revenues the state will be getting from Putin’s disturbing military invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally the legalization law allows any person, 21 years of age or older, to home grow cannabis plants for personal use allowing, “not more than six mature cannabis plants and six immature cannabis plants per person.”

Reps. Javier Martínez and Andrea Romero, D-Albuquerque and Santa Fe, respectively, sold all of us on legalization by jointly writing articles in the Albuquerque Journal and the Santa Fe New Mexican promising an equitable legalization policy that protects medical cannabis, leads with racial justice and undoes some of the worst impacts of the failed war on drugs.

None of that has happened.

The state must delay the sales of recreational cannabis according to the law.