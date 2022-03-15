 Where has all the green chile gone? ABQ's heat is lacking - Albuquerque Journal

Where has all the green chile gone? ABQ’s heat is lacking

By Loren Smith / Albuquerque resident

I came to New Mexico for the first time when I was 10 years old, and it was love at first sight. I knew one day I’d be back, and 20-plus years later it became a reality when I returned and settled in Albuquerque.

One of the first things that set New Mexico apart for me was its cuisine. Flat enchiladas, blue corn tortillas, smothered burritos, stuffed sopapillas, green chile stew and, of course, red and green chile. When you went out, you checked the chile report because here in New Mexico hot meant HOT! That could change from week to week and restaurant to restaurant. I was in heaven. I even worked for a time in one of our famous son’s restaurants as a cook and server.

After a divorce and a few years, I married a native-born New Mexican. Before long we were making tamales, winning competitions for green chile stew and my mother-in-law swore I made the best tamales and menudo she ever had.

So, by now you are probably asking yourself “where is this guy going with all this noise?” That’s simple. Over the last five or six years I’ve seen a trend. Most New Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque have either closed or become so whitewashed that they might as well close. Those that remain open become indistinguishable from Mexican street food, losing that special New Mexican character.

New Mexican food is supposed to be bold, in-your-face, creative and demand your attention. Instead all we get is this insipid whimpering imitation of a memory that may as well wither away as it seems to be doing. Instead, we go to Middle Eastern and Asian restaurants to find food with some heat. Nothing against them, I love food from all cultures. Ironic in the chile capital of the world, at least according to our license plates.

I know we have a lot of truly talented chefs and cooks in this town. So, to all the restaurant managers and owners: set aside your egos and fears, release the chains and let (chefs) express themselves. This is the chile capital of the world – so prove it. Step up and step out of the box of conformity and mediocrity. I shouldn’t have to have to drive 100-plus miles just to get a good New Mexican meal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

