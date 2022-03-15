Editorial: PPD program is win-win for many low-level offenders

The pre-prosecution diversion program offered by the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office is intended to keep nonviolent, low-level offenders out of jail, and instead place them in treatment and rehabilitation programs.

That seems like a win-win proposition — defendants are given the chance to turn their lives around. Those who graduate have a clean record, which is critical when looking for employment and moving out of the circumstances that led them to break the law in the first place. Keeping them out of jail also helps keep the jail population down and prevents them from being exposed to the influence of incarceration, which experts say often leads to more criminal behavior.

So, why, in Bernalillo County, do defendants represented by private attorneys use the program at such a higher rate than those represented by public defenders?

The good news is the number of Bernalillo County defendants represented by the Law Offices of the Public Defender (LOPD) who are entering the pre-prosecution programs has tripled in the past year, from 35 in 2020 to 112 in 2021.

But there remains a vast discrepancy between the percentage of those represented by a public defender who accept an invitation to a program and those represented by a private attorney who accept a program.

Only 16% of program offers in Bernalillo County have been accepted by defendants represented by public defenders in the past two years. In contrast, private attorneys representing defendants accepted the offers at a rate of 64%.

Defendants charged with drug possession, shoplifting and other low-level felony crimes can be placed into 6- to 24-month programs for mental health and drug treatment, housing and other programs, as an alternative to prosecution. Anyone convicted of a violent felony is ineligible.

Second Judicial DA Raúl Torrez says that, for drug possession cases, entrance to the program no longer requires an admission of guilt. He said that policy has been in place for two years. The DA’s Office also eliminated some drug-testing fees, now paid by the county.

Both were important steps in removing barriers to entering the programs and a major reason the numbers increased, says the Law Offices of the Public Defender.

It is puzzling why public defenders did not access the “no-admission of guilt” policy sooner.

They say the policy took effect last July after the DA’s Office presented a training session explaining the program and the changes. But a November 2020 Journal story about the issue described how the DA’s Office already had, in fact, dropped the admission of guilt in drug-possession cases.

Still, the numbers show a healthy increase.

Bennett Baur, the state’s chief public defender, told the Journal Editorial Board on Monday the programs can benefit many clients, but some have good reasons for rejecting diversion offers, such as if the evidence isn’t strong, investigations are incomplete, there was a potentially unconstitutional search or simply because cases were dismissed before charges were filed.

Baur says the participation rate among public defenders in Bernalillo County is also affected by insufficient staffing and the time crunch to meet deadlines.

The state’s public defender office received a 5% budget increase in the recently adopted state budget, but Baur says that’s “really a drop in the bucket” of what’s needed.

He says it can be difficult to discuss pre-prosecution options with clients in time to meet deadlines before a preliminary hearing, but that more resources are being devoted to PPD offers since July.

Prosecutors and public defenders are largely in agreement: The quicker a low-level defendant with substance issues is placed into a treatment program, the better.

The trajectory of defendants using pre-prosecution diversion is headed in the right direction and it’s appropriate for the LOPD to dedicate more resources to such offers — because these programs can be game-changers for individuals and their families, and are another tool in the fight to reduce crime in Bernalillo County.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.