Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to ABQ on March 19

For the fifth straight year, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its way to Albuquerque.

The traveling pop-up store will stop at Albuquerque Uptown from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

According to organizers, the mobile cafe will be in the courtyard near California Pizza Kitchen. It also only accepts credit and debit cards.

According to a press release, fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to an array of exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

♦ Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox.

♦ Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-shirt.

♦ Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote.

♦ Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.

♦ Hand-decorated cookie sets.

♦ Enamel pin sets and Madeleine cookie sets.

Organizers said other best-selling items, such as, the Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies, will also be available for purchase.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop.

To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts — from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston— to Chicago, New York and Miami.