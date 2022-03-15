High School Softball Season Preview: Volcano Vista, Cleveland lead the way

The balance of power in softball in the metro area is not terribly difficult to pinpoint. It’s even harder to ignore. Simply turn to the north and west.

Ahead of this week’s Albuquerque Metro Championships (which begin Wednesday), five of the top six seeds in the 16-team tournament hail from District 1-5A as the 2022 season recently got underway.

That metro list is headed by Volcano Vista, under new coach Desi Garcia, and defending state champion Cleveland at No. 2. Rio Rancho is seeded No. 4 next week, Cibola 5 and Atrisco Heritage No. 6.

Garcia, who left West Mesa to take over with the Hawks, is 7-0 and his team has outscored opponents 100-17 so far. If 1-5A has a slight favorite, it could be Volcano Vista.

“These girls, they’re athletic, very seasoned ballplayers,” Garcia said.

Senior shortstop Ana Armijo, junior pitcher/middle infielder Dayna Herrera and senior pitcher/first baseman Mikayla Marrujo are among the top players for Volcano Vista, which will be sending several players to the next level after this season.

Cleveland (7-2) lost 5A’s top pitcher, Aalijah Alarcon, who is already contributing in the circle for UTEP. A pair of sophomores, Avianna Fierro and Alivia Hughes, look to share duties for the Storm.

“We will need more runs (this season),” Cleveland coach Angel Castillo said; his roster has just a single senior. “We’re really young.”

Rio Rancho brings back five seniors who were either first- or second-team all-state last year: Kionna King (C/SS/2B/OF), Madison Begaye (SS/C/OF) and Kayla Reed (CF) from the first team, plus second-team selections Mia Flores (P/CIF) and Labraida Tenorio (P/CIF). Plus crucial piece Ashley Burriel (2B/OF).

Longtime Rams coach Paul Kohman said this is the most senior-dominated team he has ever had at the school. He called Reed “the best outfielder in the state.”

The entire package has Kohman feeling optimistic. Although the Rams are 2-5, those five losses all came last weekend at an elite tournament in Arizona, and four of them to California squads.

“We have the talent,” he said. “It’s up to them, whether they want to be champions or not.”

Veteran coach Gene Victor is in his 36th season at Cibola, and he has two promising junior pitchers in Hailey Francois and Jalyn Montes who are virtually interchangeable, Victor said.

Pitching and defense, Victor said, are Cougar strengths.

“It’s gonna be wide open at state this year,” Victor said.

Atrisco Heritage (6-2) already has quality wins over Sandia and La Cueva; the Jags beat the Bears, the No. 3 seed for metros, 9-2 on Saturday. And those two are seeded to play again in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“This is an exciting young team,” Jags coach Mark Moziejko said.

Senior centerfielder Maddie Valenzuela, a four-year player, plus senior first baseman/outfielder Elena Duran, along with juniors Erikha Ibarra (2B) and Asianna Benalli (SS) are all crucial components for an Atrisco roster that Moziejko expects will score plenty of runs.

La Cueva and Sandia both should be strong out of District 2-5A.

The Bears only lost two seniors from a team that was quite youthful, and this year’s core group is still young, but has an extra year of experience.

La Cueva is a team most coaches in 5A anticipate will be around near the end. The Bears (1-2) also have a 15-14 loss last week to Volcano Vista and have beaten Cibola.

“We’re pretty athletic and it’s a good group,” Bears coach Ron Romero said. “The future is promising but I do like what we have.”

Young pitching is one concern, but seniors Ashlyn Zapach (1B; first-team all-state last season) and Hannah Campos (DH/DP) give La Cueva needed experience and the Bears look to be a strong offensive club with excellent team speed.

Sandia has five returning senior starters and a team that figures to contend into May, as well. That list includes Elisha Velasquez, the Matadors’ No. 1 pitcher and one of their top bats, and third baseman Jenessa Gabaldon who has signed at College of the Southwest in Hobbs and who hits fourth in the order. Junior catcher Hannah Love is one of the best hitters in the lineup.

“We have high expectations,” Sandia coach Michelle Carter said.

West Mesa is off to a 5-1 start under new coach Ed Chavez.

District 5-5A could be up for grabs with Albuquerque High, Manzano and Capital all potentially in the race. And Los Lunas was a 5A state semifinalist last season.

The Bulldogs’ Jazmyn Griego is considered one of the best pitchers in the metro area. At Manzano, the Monarchs won only four games last spring, but coach Estella Gamboa’s team has lofty ambitions.

“We’re certainly setting our goal to sweep our district and get a berth at state,” she said.

Fourth-year seniors Marianna Narvaiz (shortstop) and Olivia Costales (third base) anchor the Monarchs, who also hope junior newcomer Desarea Atencia blossoms in the circle.

Pitching-rich Carlsbad, the state runner-up the last two seasons, is not only considered the strongest team outside the metro area but arguably 5A’s overall favorite.

The Cavegirls swept Centennial — perhaps the strongest of Las Cruces’ four 5A programs — to open the season, and they also have a lopsided win over Cleveland. Piedra Vista, another team that should excel in the circle, is expected to challenge La Cueva and Sandia in 2-5A.

CLASS 4A: Bernalillo, St. Pius, Valley and Albuquerque Academy should all find themselves in contention in their districts.

St. Pius (District 5-4A) is clearly the favorite in its league, with seven starters returning from a team that lost only two seniors off a roster that won 17 games last spring for coach Roni Marquez.

The Sartans — 5-1 with a loss to Valley but with victories over Academy and Piedra Vista — are led by junior pitcher Desarae Chavez, catcher Jocelyn Chavez, centerfielder Mykel Torres and sophomore utility player McKayla Cable.

District 6-4A shapes up to be competitive with the Spartans, Vikings and Chargers.

Bernalillo, which has a new coach in Marissa Valencia, was the 6-4A champ last season. The Spartans have a reliable starting pitcher in Cleveland transfer Autumn Gachupin, plus depth at catcher, and key returning position players in junior centerfielder Samantha Gonzales and second baseman Adrianna Chavez who are part of what Valencia said was a powerful lineup.

Valley coach Oscar Medrano has a team that is 5-0 and is one he believes is definitely playoff-bound in 4A.

“We’re one of the better teams,” Medrano said. His team is anchored by a quartet of seniors: centerfielder Maria Elena Baca, catcher Aleecia Lueras, first baseman Aaliyah Riggins and four-year pitcher Jerzey Gutierrez.

Academy only graduated two players from last season, so coach Tracy Pargin believes her Chargers will be in the mix.

Junior shortstop Sarah Post hit 14 home runs last season, and gives Academy one of the best power hitters in the state. Freshman Melissa Purcella brings back experience in the circle.

Artesia, led by Gatorade player of the year RyLee Crandall, who has signed with Baylor, has the Bulldogs, the three-time defending state champs (2021, 2019, 2018) in 4A, positioned for a serious run at a four-pack of blue trophies. (Artesia plays Carlsbad on Tuesday in a fantastic nondistrict matchup.) Gallup, last year’s runner-up, also is expected to be playing deep into the postseason.