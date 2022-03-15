Prep Notes: All-Star games feature Carr-Murillo battle

How about a little Isaiah Carr-Jose Murillo duel as a tasty dessert to finish off the end of the high school basketball season?

The rosters for next weekend’s Red vs. Green Class 4A-5A All-Star Games at Santa Fe High School were announced on Sunday, and by far the most compelling thing about the boys game, which starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, was that Highland’s big man Murillo is on one roster (green) and Las Cruces High’s 7-foot Carr is on the other roster (red).

But the state’s top two centers will, for the first time, square off.

The 6-9 Murillo is coming off a state tournament in which he scored 143 points — believed to be a state record in the four-game postseason era. Bryce Alford at La Cueva had 126 points in 2012, according to New Mexico prep basketball historian Marty Saiz.

(The record for players who only could play a maximum of three state tournament games is, Saiz said, Isaac Perez of Santa Rosa, with 126 points in the 1990 event.)

Watching Murillo and Carr lean on one another in the paint is far from the only intriguing aspect to the boys contest.

The Bulldawgs’ outstanding guard, Deuce Benjamin, will have Murillo for a teammate. Meanwhile, Volcano Vista guard Ja’Kwon Hill, fresh off the Hawks’ Class 5A championship on Saturday against Las Cruces, will be on the “red” team alongside Carr.

Other notables on the “green” roster include Sandia’s Sean Johnson and Rio Rancho’s Keagan Caton. Kaden Valdez, Hill’s running mate at Volcano Vista, will pair again with Hill on the “red” team.

The large school Red-Green girls contest starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, and just about all of New Mexico’s elite seniors are going to be on display.

Volcano Vista’s duo of Natalia Chavez and Jaelyn Bates have been split up for this matchup, with Chavez on the “green” team and Bates playing for the “red.” Those two led the Hawks to a second straight 5A title last Friday night.

Some of Chavez’s All-Star teammates on Saturday include her good friend Juliana Aragon of Bernalillo (the state’s leading scorer), plus Lanae Billy of Piedra Vista. Among those playing next to Bates are Farmington’s Kiiyani Anitielu, Highland’s Deniece Ryan and Organ Mountain’s Harmanie Dominguez.

The Class 1A-3A Red-Green All-Star Games are in Melrose on Saturday afternoon. Mac Manzanares from Sandia Prep and Anthony Sanchez from Bosque School both were named as All-Stars this year.

METROS: Baseball’s Albuquerque Metro Championship begins on Tuesday afternoon at eight fields in the area.

La Cueva, Rio Rancho, Sandia and Volcano Vista are the top four seeds. (See Tuesday’s first-round schedule on page B4.) In the middle of the bracket, the 8-9 game has Valley visiting eight-seeded Cibola, and the 10-7 matchup is at Eldorado where the Eagles play host to No. 10 St. Pius.

The quarterfinals are Wednesday, semifinals Friday. All weekday games are 4 p.m.

The metro final is 10 a.m. Saturday at the field of the highest remaining seed.

The metro softball tournament begins Wednesday. (The Journal offers an overview of the season elsewhere in Tuesday’s section.) The softball tournament runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the championshp game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

THIS AND THAT: Farmington High quarterback Brandon Furbee announced that he will next play for Victor Valley College in Victorville, California. … The celebration of life for Tom Drangmeister is scheduled this coming Sunday, from 2-5 p.m., at Paradise Hills Golf Course. … Cleveland High linebacker Strat Shufelt has picked up additional college offers from UTEP and Idaho State. He already had one from the University of New Mexico.