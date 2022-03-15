Suicide awareness ribbon goes on display at Academy

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Denver Broncos. Extra credit. Spotify. Chocolate milkshakes.

Written in purple and teal, those are answers to the question: What brings me joy?

The question was posed to Albuquerque Academy students by one of their classmates on the steps next to the tennis courts. The students scrawled their answers onto tiles that have been attached to the bricks on the outside of the Simms Center for the Performing Arts on the school’s campus.

The tiles form a suicide awareness ribbon.

Evan Chang, a 15-year-old freshman, created the mural as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout. His motivation came after the death of one of his soccer teammates and Academy classmates, who died by suicide last year.

“I was thinking of some sort of way to spread a message. I think that’s the most powerful thing a project could have,” Chang said. “And especially when my teammate was a victim of suicide that brought this to my attention, suicide prevention awareness. I thought, ‘that’s the perfect thing.’ ”

Chang put the final touches on the project over the weekend and the mural is now on display. He looked over his completed work Monday afternoon.

“There’s world peace up there, which I thought was one of the more weightier subjects, that really was nice, (and) all sorts of different ranges of music bring us joy,” he said.

Chang said COVID-19 measures that aimed to slow the spread of the virus were difficult on students his age. He said many young people felt isolated and lonely when faced with remote learning, and he sees a logical connection between that time period and suicide awareness.

“I think a lot of people got closed off and they couldn’t talk to their friends. I think we’re a sociable people. So, without talking and seeing each other’s faces, it can take a toll on you and make you feel a little more isolated,” Chang said. “So, I definitely think, after coming out of COVID, something like this can now bring more positivity.”

Julianne Puente, head of school at Academy, acknowledged the school has had students die by suicide.

“We’re not immune here and clearly have had our share of loss, and what I’m just proud of is that we’re not embarrassed by it. In fact, we use it to learn. and to spread knowledge and to communicate,” she said. “I think one of the worst things schools do is pretend it doesn’t happen.”

She said the school was proud of the mural and happy to display it on campus.

“He just had the vision for it,” Puente said. “And, I think, at times like this week, we look for things to do. And he actually did something that’s spreading joy on our campus, so I think it’s just great.”