Man allegedly pulls gun after free snacks are denied

SANTA FE – Sheriff’s deputies have issued a summons for a man who allegedly pulled a gun outside a popular downtown Santa Fe restaurant, sending customers scurrying, after the restaurant stopped giving the man free coffee and cookies.

According to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were called to Cafe Pasqual’s on Don Gaspar Saturday, but the suspect had fled in a white Volkswagen.

The restaurant manager told officers the suspect had been visiting the restaurant for a “period of time,” and had been given free cookies and coffee, but the restaurant started charging him after it became a “multiple-times-a-day occurrence.”

On Saturday, the suspect “seemed agitated and came in aggressively walking towards the bathroom” before the female manager stepped in front of him and he left before returning a little later, buying a cup of coffee and leaving again.

The suspect returned, stopped in the middle of the restaurant and began yelling, but left as a male server walked toward him. Later, an unidentified customer yelled that the suspect was on top of a table outside the restaurant armed with a gun. Staff and customers fled to the kitchen as the manager called 911.

None of the employees saw a gun, but the suspect, who has not been named, was identified via a credit card receipt and a “plain view” inspection of the suspect’s vehicle at his residence. A summons was expected to be issued for disorderly conduct.