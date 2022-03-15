COVID masks will be optional on UofA campus starting Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wearing masks on campus to protect against COVID-19 will be optional starting next week when University of Arizona students return to classes following spring break.

School officials say masks would be recommended but not required Monday for indoor spaces at the Tucson campus and other Pima County locations.

University President Robert Robbins said if case counts continue to align with the county and most of the rest of Arizona, the university will be “well-positioned to relax our mask protocols.”

Health officials said nearly all of the state is in the medium category for the community spread of COVID-19.

Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University already have made masks optional for most campus locations.

The changes follow relaxed guidelines late last month from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.