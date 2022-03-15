 Soldier dies during training in California's Mojave Desert - Albuquerque Journal

Soldier dies during training in California’s Mojave Desert

By Associated Press

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A soldier died last week during training in California’s Mojave Desert, the U.S. Army announced.

Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, died last Thursday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, the Army said in a weekend statement.

Fort Irwin is in San Bernardino County, located between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Meitl joined the Army in May 2020 and was an armored cannon crew member in the 1st Calvary Division at Fort Hood, Texas, which was undergoing training, the Army said.

His death is under investigation.

“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible trooper and teammate,” Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in the statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends.”

Meitl previously was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Woman killed; 2 APD officers, 2 civilians shot
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect dies in shootout; Police injuries ... Suspect dies in shootout; Police injuries are minor
2
Looming deficit forcing APS to cut 300 positions
ABQnews Seeker
Decline of 5.5K students drives $17M ... Decline of 5.5K students drives $17M deficit; 5% staff cut possible
3
Lawsuit seeks release of records in boy's death
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho has refused requests for ... Rio Rancho has refused requests for information in shooting of officer's toddler
4
VA proposal to close clinics spurs opposition
ABQnews Seeker
Four New Mexico facilities could be ... Four New Mexico facilities could be shuttered
5
PAC will support moderate Democrats
ABQnews Seeker
Committee unveils plans to wade into ... Committee unveils plans to wade into 6 House races following progressive shift
6
Suicide awareness ribbon goes on display at Academy
ABQnews Seeker
The head of school at Academy ... The head of school at Academy noted that she is proud of the project, using it to learn and communicate
7
SF actors group raises $5K for Ukrainian refugees
ABQnews Seeker
Performers read poetry, prose for an ... Performers read poetry, prose for an audience of 91
8
Election audit induces pushback from state auditor
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County Commissioner says effort only ... Otero County Commissioner says effort only meant to 'find out the truth'
9
Man allegedly pulls gun after free snacks are denied
ABQnews Seeker
A summons is expected to be ... A summons is expected to be issued for disorderly conduct
10
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides ...
AP Feeds
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile ... Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv ...
My News
Most Read