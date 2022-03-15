 Motorcyclist killed in crash with street sweeper in NE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Motorcyclist killed in crash with street sweeper in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A crash involving a street sweeper left a motorcycle rider dead Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 3230 block of Menaul NE, near Carlisle. A person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atkins said police learned the street sweeper was cleaning a private driveway entrance before the crash occurred. She said the street sweeper made a U-turn in the middle of Menaul when it was struck by a motorcyclist headed west.

“At this time it doesn’t appear that speed or alcohol were contributing factors for the crash,” Atkins said. “The investigation is ongoing.”


