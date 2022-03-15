 Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage through Medicaid and a related program for children and that many people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible, officials said Tuesday.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died, an agency statement said.

“This means some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements,” the statement said.

An estimated 500,000 adults and children will need to go through the renewal process, which may require them to provide documentation, the statement said.

Those people will get a letter in the mail, so beneficiaries should log onto the www.healthearizonaplus.gov website and confirm that the program has their current addresses, the statement said.

According to AHCCCS’ website, over 2.3 million people now get health coverage through the program, which is Arizona’s largest insurer.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona bill allowing deadly force for property damage fails
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate on Monday rejected ... The Arizona Senate on Monday rejected a bill sponsored by a Republican lawmaker that would have expanded the state's laws allowing the use of ...
2
Homelessness jumps 35% in 2 years in biggest Arizona ...
Around the Region
Authorities say an official count shows ... Authorities say an official count shows the number of homeless people in Arizona's largest county surged 35% over two years amid a housing crisis ...
3
GOP tensions rise as Senate votes down more election ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate voted down more ... The Arizona Senate voted down more election bills Monday, including many creating criminal penalties for missteps by election officials that stem from Senate Republicans' ...
4
COVID masks will be optional on UofA campus starting ...
Around the Region
Wearing masks on campus to protect ... Wearing masks on campus to protect against COVID-19 will be optional starting next week when University of Arizona students return to classes following spring ...
5
Denver recorded 96 homicides in 2021, highest since 1981
Around the Region
Denver police say there were 96 ... Denver police say there were 96 homicides in the city last year, the highest number recorded since 1981. The number of killings spiked in ...
6
Texas deputy shot at gas station but is expected ...
Around the Region
A man suspected of shooting and ... A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy was apprehended Monday after a lengthy manhunt, authorities said. Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson ...
7
Suspect who opened fire on 2 Phoenix police officers ...
Around the Region
A man accused of opening fire ... A man accused of opening fire on two Phoenix police officers has been arrested, police said Monday. Authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Devonte ...
8
Maricopa County prosecutors forced to drop 180 idle cases
Around the Region
Prosecutors in Arizona's most populous county ... Prosecutors in Arizona's most populous county have dropped nearly 200 criminal cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitation expired. A ...
9
Yavapai County officials ID girl who died over 60 ...
Around the Region
Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they ... Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area ...