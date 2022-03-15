Utah-based credit union opens West Side branch

New Mexicans have a new financial institution to choose from with the opening of an America First Credit Union branch in Albuquerque.

The branch, located at 3400 N.M. 528 near Corrales Road on Albuquerque’s West Side, opened Feb. 28, according to a spokeswoman for the credit union.

“America First Credit Union is proud to call New Mexico home and to strengthen our ties to the Southwest and this wonderful community,” Thayne Shaffer, president and CEO of America First Credit Union, said in a news release. “Albuquerque is rapidly growing, and our new site sets us up well for our next chapter of expansion.”

Camille Thomas will serve as branch manager for the location.

Founded more than 80 years ago, America First is the seventh largest credit union in the country based on assets and has about 1.2 million members.

The Albuquerque location is the 119th branch of the credit union, which is based in Utah and also operates in Nevada, Arizona and Idaho.

America First Credit Union is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit americafirst.com.