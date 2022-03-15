 ART bus line adds stop at San Pedro - Albuquerque Journal

ART bus line adds stop at San Pedro

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A bus pulls into the just opened ART bus stop at San Pedro and Central Avenue Tuesday morning. Construction on the $1.1 million project in the city’s International District began in October. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis, Albuquerque Journal)

It’s been years in the making, but on Tuesday the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus station at Central and San Pedro finally saw the first ART buses picking up and dropping off riders.

At a morning news conference at the site, Stephanie Dominguez, interim Transit Department director, said construction on the $1.1 million project began in October. It incorporates seating, an overhead shade canopy, a trash receptacle,Wi-Fi access, information screens, cameras linked to the city’s Real-Time Crime Center, and a HAWK crossing system that riders can activate for safely crossing to and from the raised bus platform, she said.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year, there have been nearly 1 million riders on the ART line, said Daniel Jiron, interim director of communications in the Mayor’s Office.

Spearheading the drive to get the ART stop for the International District was City Councilor Pat Davis, who represents most of the Southeast Heights.

The initial plans for the $100 million ART project called for stops every quarter mile from the West Side to Nob Hill, continuing through the the heart of the International District without stopping, to bring people to Uptown, Davis said.

“Transit in particular is the city service that connects you to all other opportunities, whether it’s a new job, whether it’s education, whether it’s housing options, or whether it’s just recreation and fun in all of our parks and open spaces and activities around the city,” Davis said. “Transit equity has been a priority for this neighborhood for a really long time.”

Davis, who was elected during the final two years of former Mayor Richard J. Berry’s administration, said he negotiated with Berry to add the extra ART stop and to get the funding to construct it, and that current Mayor Tim Keller upheld that commitment.

“It shows that we’re continuing to invest in neighborhoods like this that need access and deserve our services,” said Davis, adding that the new station “is much more than a bus stop — it’s really the first step towards a real, equitable transit program and for opportunity for our whole city.”


