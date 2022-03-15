 Police ID victim, suspect in foothills shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Police ID victim, suspect in foothills shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police respond to an active shooter call near Montgomery and Tramway on Monday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Police have identified the man they say shot and killed one woman and injured five other people — including three officers — in a foothills area neighborhood Monday as 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter.

The woman who was killed was identified as Alicia Hall, 31. Neighbors said she lived in the area. Hall was driving in her car on Montgomery east of Tramway when she was shot.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Hunter also shot a man and a teenage girl before officers responded to the scene, found him, and shot and killed him during a confrontation.

“Investigators have reason to believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home,” Gallegos said.

He clarified that three officers received minor injuries from gunshots striking a cinder block wall that “broke up and sent debris in their direction.”

“It is not clear who fired the shots that struck the wall,” Gallegos said.

He said the Multi Agency Task Force is investigating to determine exactly what happened, but two handguns were found at the scene.

Hunter also lived in the neighborhood and was fatally shot by several officers in front of his home on Montgomery and Glenwood Hills Monday afternoon. Broken glass could still be seen on the street but there was little other evidence of the sprawling crime scene by Tuesday morning.

According to online records, Hunter’s parents had lived in the one-story brick house since 1994 and he inherited it after his mother’s death in 2013. Today it was overgrown with ivy and other vegetation.

Neighbors say they hardly ever saw Hunter, although one said she introduced herself after she moved in and he was nice.

“He was pleasant and told us a little bit — ‘I stay home, my daughter comes to visit every now and then’ — just chit chat,” the neighbor said.

Hunter does not have any criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records, and APD officers had not been called to his house before Monday.

The neighbor said she was home Monday early afternoon when she heard three shots in quick succession and then two more. That’s when police say Hunter killed Hall in her vehicle.


