Santa Fe dog resort purchased by out-of-state company

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Zoomies, located in Santa Fe, was acquired by Arizona-based Dogs 24/7 on Tuesday. It is the company’s first out-of-state acquisition. (Courtesy of Zoomies 24/7)

Dogs 24/7, a cage-free dog resort business with five locations in Arizona, is the newest owner of Santa Fe-based Zoomies.

It is the company’s first out-of-state acquisition, Dogs 24/7 founder and president Stephen Biles told the Journal. Biles paid an acquisition cost of around $700,000 and the plan is to pour in an extra $100,000 into renovations, he said.

“Zoomies is such a good brand in Santa Fe,” Biles said.

Zoomies, located at 513 Camino De Los Marquez, will keep its name with the addition of “24/7” at the end to keep in line with Dogs 24/7’s branding. The Santa Fe business will likely extend its hours of service, said Biles. And the resort will add an extra five employees to the current head count of 10.

“What appealed to me about Santa Fe was that this particular business was very, very successful,” Biles said.

Zoomies entered the Santa Fe market in 2019 and was most recently owned by Andrew Imrie, who purchased the business in the fall of the same year. He had purchased the resort just a few months after its opening when Zoomies’ founder had put the business up for sale. Since owning the resort, Imrie has built up a successful clientele, offering services such as daycare, boarding and grooming for dogs in the Santa Fe area.

Imrie’s plan to sell the business came as he decided he wanted to move back to Washington state. And the similarity between the two businesses, as well as Biles’ “positive” nature, made the sale to Dogs 24/7 a good fit, Imrie said.

Biles, on the other hand, was looking to add another dog resort to the fold after successfully running his current five locations in Arizona throughout the pandemic.

Dogs 24/7, founded in 2009, currently has locations in Glendale, Tempe, Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa, Arizona. But Biles, with a plan to continue growing the business, said there’s a good chance he’ll expand into neighboring markets. That includes the possibility of opening an Albuquerque location in the future.

“I want to go there as opportunities arise,” Biles said.

 


