 Talks at Capitol focus on fuel prices, $50M spending bill - Albuquerque Journal

Talks at Capitol focus on fuel prices, $50M spending bill

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, flags hang at the Roundhouse rotunda.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Democratic lawmakers debated in closed-door talks Tuesday how to provide financial relief to drivers squeezed by high gasoline prices and options for restoring $50 million in spending vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The discussion was playing out in caucus meetings by Democratic members of the House and Senate.

Each caucus met separately at the Capitol late Tuesday to chart a path forward.

The talks could result in an emergency legislative session convened by lawmakers through an unusual procedure or — if they reach agreement with Lujan Grishamn — in a special session called by the governor.

In an interview, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, expressed optimism that lawmakers could reach a “compromise” with Lujan Grisham for legislation to address high gas prices and a revised version of the $50 million spending bill, perhaps with changes to reflect the governor’s objections.

But “we’re not there yet,” she said Tuesday.

Among the options under consideration, according to lawmakers, are suspending the state’s portion of the gas tax or issuing tax rebates to New Mexicans to reflect the higher cost of living.

Oil prices have surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sharply expanding revenue in New Mexico, the No. 2 oil producer in the United States.

Some lawmakers have floated the idea of suspending the state’s 17 cents a gallon tax on gas. But others say lifting the gas tax might affect the state’s debt obligations, among other potential consequences, leading to increased talk of rebates as an alternative.

Lawmakers of both parties, however, have said they support taking action of some kind to help New Mexicans hit by higher fuel costs.

“The state is certainly rolling in revenue,” House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said Tuesday.

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, put it this way: “People need help.”

Caucus meetings are closed to the public. They are a confidential forum that allows a group of legislators — usually Democrats or Republicans in a particular chamber — to discuss strategy or other topics among themselves.

This month’s round of talks began after Lujan Grisham angered lawmakers of both parties by vetoing legislation that would have funded programs and projects picked by individual legislators.

The proposal, Senate Bill 48, gave each lawmaker a certain amount of money to allocate as they chose. Members of the House got $360,000 each, and senators had $600,000.

It passed without a dissenting vote.

Funding was earmarked for a wide range of purposes: speech and debate clubs, animal rescue, medical equipment, public safety programs and other projects.

Lujan Grisham rejected the bill, contending it circumvented the typical budget process and wasn’t a wise way to make spending decisions for public money.

Lawmakers initially focused on whether to call an “extraordinary session,” as it’s called in the state Constitution, to override the veto. Such a session is open to any topic and can be convened with support from three-fifths of the members of each chamber.

But it’s a rare procedure — having been used only once in state history, in 2002 — and would deliver an unusual, bipartisan rebuke to a governor up for reelection this year.

An extraordinary session would be open to any topic, while a special session would be limited to subjects authorized by the governor.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Talks at Capitol focus on fuel prices, $50M spending ...
ABQnews Seeker
Democratic lawmakers debated in closed-door talks ... Democratic lawmakers debated in closed-door talks Tuesday how to provide financial relief to drivers squeezed by high gasoline prices and options for restoring $50 ...
2
APD: Man suffering mental crisis shot randomly, killing woman, ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says suspect appeared to be ... APD says suspect appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis
3
Santa Fe dog resort purchased by out-of-state company
ABQnews Seeker
Dogs 24/7, a cage-free dog resort ... Dogs 24/7, a cage-free dog resort business with five locations in Arizona, is the newest owner of Sa ...
4
'Little Miss Nobody' identified over 60 years later with ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Little Miss Nobody' finally has a ... 'Little Miss Nobody' finally has a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff's office said Tuesday the previously unidentified little girl whose burned remains were found ...
5
Federal agents shoot, injure person on Laguna Pueblo
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities shot a person Tuesday afternoon ... Authorities shot a person Tuesday afternoon on Laguna Pueblo. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said no Homeland Security Investigations agents were injured in the incident. ...
6
Utah-based credit union opens West Side branch
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans have a new financial ... New Mexicans have a new financial institution to choose from with the opening of an America First Credit Union branch in Albuquerque.
7
ART bus line adds stop at San Pedro
ABQnews Seeker
It's been years in the making, ... It's been years in the making, but on Tuesday the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus station at Central and San Pedro finally saw the first ...
8
Motorcyclist killed in crash with street sweeper in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
A crash involving a street sweeper ... A crash involving a street sweeper left a motorcycle rider dead Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers ...
9
Suicide awareness ribbon goes on display at Academy
ABQnews Seeker
The head of school at Academy ... The head of school at Academy noted that she is proud of the project, using it to learn and communicate