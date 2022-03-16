 Atkinson is out as New Mexico State women's basketball coach - Albuquerque Journal

Atkinson is out as New Mexico State women’s basketball coach

By ABQJournal News Staff

Brooke Atkinson is out as New Mexico State women’s basketball coach. (NMSU photo)

Brooke Atkinson will not return next season as head coach of the New Mexico State women’s basketball team. The university said Tuesday that Atkinson’s contract expires on April 30 and will not be renewed.

Atkinson finished five years as head coach after a long tenture as an assistant. While head coach, the Aggies were 75-68, earned one NCAA Tournament appearance, two Western Athletic Conference regular-season titles, one WAC Tournament title and one Women’s NIT berth.

This season’s team finished 10-19, 6-12 in the WAC — tied for 10th in the 13-team league —and lost its first-round conference tournament game 65-54 to Lamar.

“We are grateful for the contributions Coach Atkinson added to our women’s basketball program on and off the floor during her 13 years as a dedicated member of the Aggie coaching staff,” athletic director Mario Moccia said in a statement provided by the school. “She consistently represented NM State with class and dignity throughout her years spent in Las Cruces.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Atkinson is out as New Mexico State women's basketball ...
College
Brooke Atkinson will not return next ... Brooke Atkinson will not return next season as head coach of the New Mexico State women's basketball team. The university said Tuesday that Atkinson's ...
2
Women's Basketball: UNM draws Grand Canyon in WNIT first ...
College
What do you know about Grand ... What do you know about Grand Canyon? As of early Monday afternoon, University of New Mexico women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury admittedly knew more ...
3
Cleveland High's Evan Wysong verbally commits to play football ...
College
Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the ... Cleveland High standout Evan Wysong, the 2021 MaxPreps New Mexico High School Football Player of the Year, has verbally committed to play in 2023 ...
4
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
5
Picking the bracket: Big Ten resurgence, but title goes ...
College
Last season's NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded ... Last season's NCAA Tournament ultimately unfolded in familiar fashion. Upsets early -- hi, Oral Roberts! -- before the powerhouses eventually took over. By the ...
6
Live updates: UNC's Davis caps 1st season in NCAA ...
College
The latest on the NCAA Tournament ... The latest on the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement: ___ North Carolina turned to Hubert Davis to replace retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. ...
7
Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament
College
The only suspense wasn't if, but ... The only suspense wasn't if, but who, when and where for the New Mexico State men's basketball team. And most of that was answered ...
8
Aggies are back as WAC champs
College
All the classic March cliché moments ... All the classic March cliché moments were there again. Kool & the Gang's 'Celebration' blared over the arena speakers. Crimson and white confetti shot ...
9
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...