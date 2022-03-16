Atkinson is out as New Mexico State women’s basketball coach

Brooke Atkinson will not return next season as head coach of the New Mexico State women’s basketball team. The university said Tuesday that Atkinson’s contract expires on April 30 and will not be renewed.

Atkinson finished five years as head coach after a long tenture as an assistant. While head coach, the Aggies were 75-68, earned one NCAA Tournament appearance, two Western Athletic Conference regular-season titles, one WAC Tournament title and one Women’s NIT berth.

This season’s team finished 10-19, 6-12 in the WAC — tied for 10th in the 13-team league —and lost its first-round conference tournament game 65-54 to Lamar.

“We are grateful for the contributions Coach Atkinson added to our women’s basketball program on and off the floor during her 13 years as a dedicated member of the Aggie coaching staff,” athletic director Mario Moccia said in a statement provided by the school. “She consistently represented NM State with class and dignity throughout her years spent in Las Cruces.”