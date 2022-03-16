 WNIT gives Lobos one more chance to play in the Pit - Albuquerque Journal

WNIT gives Lobos one more chance to play in the Pit

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

UNM coach Mike Bradbury gave his team a break after the Mountain West tournament and has liked its response prior to Wednesday’s WNIT first-round game at home vs. Grand Canyon. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

A Pit encore wasn’t necessarily on its agenda, but the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team intends to make the most of it.

The Lobos will be back on their home floor Wednesday night, hosting Grand Canyon in round one of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. It’s unquestionably a consolation prize for a team that had NCAA Tournament aspirations, but it’s also an opportunity to finish a successful season on a high note.

The Lobos (24-9) appear to have shaken off the disappointment of last week’s 82-71 loss to Colorado State in the Mountain West tournament semifinals. UNM was doomed by cold perimeter shooting in that contest, and three starters, Jaedyn De La Cerda and sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff, stayed after practice this week to put in extra shooting work.

De La Cerda also took to social media Monday and Tuesday to promote UNM’s WNIT entry. One post featured a clip of a Lobos postgame celebration with the text, “mood bc we get to play in front of LOBO NATION AGAIN.”

UNM coach Mike Bradbury gave his players a break after the MWC tournament. The Lobos had four days off around a short Friday practice session.

They returned to work Monday to begin WNIT preparations.

“I think they needed it,” Bradbury said. “The last two days we’ve had good practices and the players are motivated. We’re ready to see how far we can take this.”

The Lobos figure to face an equally motivated team in Grand Canyon (22-9), which is making its first WNIT appearance. The ‘Lopes finished second to Stephen F. Austin in the Western Athletic Conference during the regular season, and they lost to SFA in the WAC tournament final.

“They’re extremely athletic,” Bradbury said, “and they play great defense. They’ll press full court and create a ton of turnovers. We have to be strong with the ball.”

GCU ranks seventh nationally in turnovers forced (22.1 per game) and generates and excels at scoring off steals.

The ‘Lopes are not a high-scoring team but they do have some potent weapons, including leading scorer and 3-point threat Amara Graham, who is shooting nearly 39% from long range this season.

“She makes a lot of 3s but she can also hit the tough shots,” Bradbury said of Graham. “We have to know where she is at all times.”

The New Mexico women are hoping for a better WNIT result than it had last year, when the tournament field was trimmed to 32 teams and games were played at regional sites. The Lobos dropped a 90-85 decision to then-undefeated Cal Baptist after posts Antonia Anderson and Shaiquel McGruder left the game with injuries.

New Mexico and Cal Baptist could meet again if both teams win their WNIT openers.

The UNM-GCU winner will face the Cal Baptist-San Diego survivor in round two.

TICKETS: Tickets for WNIT games are $10 for general admission bench seats and $15 for chairback seating. They can be purchased online at GoLobos.com or at the Pit ticket office.

DENHAM HONORED: UNM assistant coach Symone Denham was selected as one of the Thirty under 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches on Monday.

It it is the third straight year Denham has been so honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

TWIN TRANSFERS: Fresno State twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced via Twitter late Monday they will enter the transfer portal.

The Cavinders have become national poster girls for the NCAA’s new Name Image and Likeness policy and reportedly could earn close to seven figures in endorsements this year. Haley was Mountain West Player of the Year in 2020-21.

Wednesday
Women’s NIT: Grand Canyon at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

