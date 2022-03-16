Lobo defensive end Harris begins a Noble mission

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Justin Harris chuckles a bit and sighs when he thinks about how far he has come in the past seven years.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound defensive end for the University of New Mexico first started playing football as a junior at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, Louisiana. He quickly became one of the top recruits in the state and recruited by then-Baylor coach Matt Rhule, among others. Thus began Harris’ topsy-turvy journey that eventually led him to UNM, where he is among a handful of defensive linemen who could fill the role of standout Joey Noble, who is now attempting to reach the NFL after leading the Lobos with 6½ sacks and 18½ tackles for loss, which was tied for first in the Mountain West Conference during the 2021 regular season.

Harris, who redshirted the 2017 season at Baylor and transferred to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before landing at UNM, is on his “super” senior season, using the extra year given by the NCAA for the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Back in 2020, when the Lobos transported their operations to Henderson, Nevada, because of restrictions in New Mexico, Harris admits he didn’t fully buy in to the philosophy and standards of coach Danny Gonzales, who was in his first year.

Harris transferred to UNM in 2019 with Noble, who came from Fullerton College in California. Harris came in with three years of eligibility after one season at Hutchinson.

Harris plans to be in a key defensive role by the time the Lobos play their first road game Sept. 24 at LSU, which is about 20 miles from his hometown.

“It’s been a long process,” said Harris, who recorded 33 tackles to go with four sacks and five tackles for loss last season. “I think I held myself back a bit when I first got here. Joey was buying in before.”

Harris said he learned a lot from Noble, and calls him a “best friend for life.” Harris will sometimes watch Noble’s highlights and critiques himself in comparison and what he could do to improve.

Kyler Drake, a redshirt sophomore defensive end from San Bernardino, California, said he also learned from Noble, who was known for his quiet demeanor off the field, but then became a beast on the gridiron.

“He’s not a man of many words,” Drake said. “But you don’t have to be a person who talks a lot or have an outgoing personality, you can still show out.”

Coach Gonzales and defensive line coach Jerome Haywood said Drake improved drastically during spring football that ended on Saturday. Drake impressed coaches and teammates with his work ethic. He also played through most of the spring drills with a cast on his right forearm after he fell on it awkwardly and tore some ligaments, he said.

“I always thought since I first got here, that’s the role I need to step into,” Drake said of racking up sacks and TFLs as the Lobos’ defensive end. “I’ve been preparing for this moment. I can’t pass it up now.”

Tyler Kiehne, a former Los Lunas High standout and a UCLA transfer, displayed versatility during the spring and has the ability to play inside or as a defensive end, Gonzales said.

Bryce Santana, a redshirt sophomore defensive end who was Kiehne’s teammate at Los Lunas, improved during the spring and played up to the “expectations that I have for him,” Haywood said.

“We know that we lost an important part to our front, an important player,” Haywood said. “Somebody has to step up. I think everybody is stepping up to the challenge.”

INJURIES: The Lobos were able to get through spring practices without any season-ending type injuries. However, redshirt junior wide receiver Andrew Erickson from Manzano High sustained a broken collarbone last month. He had surgery and is expected to be recovered in June, Gonzales said.

Erickson had 13 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown last season.

COACHES CLINIC: Approximately 100 New Mexico high school football coaches attended the coaches clinic at UNM on Friday, when they also watched the Lobos practice.

Gonzales said he was pleased with the turnout. The coaches sat in position meetings and also met with staff separately.

