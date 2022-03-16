Cibola’s White throws a no-hitter worth talking about

The rule, unwritten though it may be, was happily – and repeatedly – broken Tuesday afternoon by the Cibola Cougars.

Their senior pitcher, Tommy White, was cruising along with a no-hitter against Valley in the first round of the Albuquerque Metro Championships, and while it’s traditionally taboo for teammates to speak to or even consort with a starting pitcher in the midst of a no-no, the Cougars didn’t care.

Neither did White.

“We were talkin’ about it in the dugout the whole time,” White said with a smile. “This is a funny group of guys. We like to joke around and have some fun.”

There was plenty of joviality to be found Tuesday. White, the University of Illinois signee, struck out 15 in his ho-hitter against the Vikings as No. 8 seed Cibola’s 4-0 first-round victory sends it to the quarterfinals Wednesday against No. 1 La Cueva.

“I was struggling a little bit with the slider, but it seemed to be when I needed to throw it for a strike I could,” said the 6-foot-4 righty. “So I really stuck with the fastball today and let it rip.”

White (1-2) had opened the season with losses to Sandia and Eldorado.

And while there might have been temptation to save White for a matchup with the Bears in the quarterfinals, Cibola coach Robert Puentes had a different mindset.

“We just wanted to get past the first round,” said Puentes, Cibola’s first-year coach. “We’ll deal with La Cueva tomorrow. With the tradition we’ve had the last few years, we just wanted to get into the winner’s (half of the) bracket.”

In a 112-pitch outing, White struck out at least two Vikings in six of the seven innings and he struck out the side in the third and fourth innings.

Puentes’ plan, he said, was to evaluate White after 75 pitches. But that zero in the hit column compelled him to let White stay out there.

“He’s been throwing a lot of pitches, and we like to keep the pitch count down a little bit,” Puentes said. “But hey, today he was on fire, and there was no way he was gonna let us take him out of that game.”

It was White’s first no-hitter with Cibola (4-2).

The Cougars got the only score they’d need in the second, as a wild pitch plated the first run of the game.

Cibola added two runs in the third against Valley (5-5), which just last week suffered a close 2-1 loss to La Cueva. Aiden Joyce drove in a run with a single for a 2-0 lead, and an error scored a third run.

The ninth-seeded Vikings had some baserunners, and even one excellent chance to score. White walked three, hit two batters and there was an error. Valley loaded the bases in the fifth, but a comebacker to White ended that threat.

His overpowering fastball, resting in the upper 80s/low 90s, was largely untouchable.

• La Cueva, the top seed, whipped Highland 19-1 in 2½ innings to advance. In Wednesday’s other three quarterfinals, all at 4 p.m., No. 5 Rio Grande is at No. 4 Volcano Vista, No. 6 Cleveland is at No. 3 Sandia, and 10th-seeded St. Pius, which scored five runs in the top of the seventh and upset No. 7 Eldorado 8-6, visits No. 2 Rio Rancho.

Rio Grande got a combined five RBIs from Leon Cereceres and Eduardo Cardeñas in its 15-2, five-inning win over No. 12 Atrisco Heritage. At Cleveland, Jace Dominic threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball for the sixth-seeded Storm, which beat No. 11 West Mesa 6-0.

At Volcano Vista, Estevan Baca and Aiden Childs both homered for the Hawks, who defeated No. 13 seed Albuquerque High 7-5. Sandia advanced with a 15-10 win over No. 14 Manzano as Juan Portillo got the pitching victory and also hit a two-run homer.

Rio Rancho needed only five innings to blank No. 15 Del Norte 11-0.