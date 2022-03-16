Oversight of APD’s use of force notes improvement

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It’s been eight months since an external team of investigators was brought in to oversee the work of Albuquerque Police Department’s investigations into use of force by officers and, so far, things seem to have improved.

For one thing, cases are no longer accruing in a backlog as they had been before the team arrived in mid-July.

As of late January, 157 investigations into all but the most minor use of force had been completed – all within a 90-day deadline, according to a status report filed by the city in federal court. Of those, the external team took over 10 cases from APD’s Internal Affairs Force Division in order to help them avoid missing deadlines.

A report filed by the External Force Investigation Team (EFIT) states that, in a little more than 10% of those investigations, or 15, officers were found to have violated use-of-force policies. But, in 34% of the cases, or 48, investigators did not follow all the steps they were supposed to.

“These are administrative steps for the investigator to ensure that nothing is overlooked,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, explaining the investigative process. “These are items such as uploading a form into the IA Database or having a meeting with a supervisor within 72 hours of a case opening. Missing a step within the process narrative does not designate the investigation a bad investigation and does not need it to be reinvestigated.”

The Internal Affairs Force Division is made up of 25 investigators – both sworn personnel and civilians. Nine of those (six sworn and three civilians) are ready to begin to move into the Interview Transition Process to eventually conduct interviews without EFIT.

Gallegos said the process is working as it was designed to.

“During the first six months, great improvement has been made in the quality and timeliness of force investigations,” he said. “Recommendations from EFIT are being implemented to ensure that we have sustainable processes in place for release from EFIT and to assist with coming into compliance with the (Court Approved Settlement Agreement, or CASA).”

City attorneys are seeking to extend the team’s contract past its May 2022 deadline to May 2024, and to expand its scope of work.

Along with the Department of Justice, the city filed a joint motion to allow the team to investigate a backlog of cases that had formed over an 18-month period before the team started in which “IAFD did not complete hundreds of force investigations and failed to even start hundreds of others.”

That backlog is 667 cases that are older than 120 days and therefore officers can no longer be disciplined, even if they were found to have violated policies.

“However, the parties agree that discipline is not the sole reason to investigate APD use-of-force incidents,” the motion states. “The CASA recognizes that force investigations may yield organizational benefits revealing ‘policy, training, tactical or equipment concerns.'”