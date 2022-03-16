 Eighth grader from ABQ takes top spot at New Mexico Spelling Bee - Albuquerque Journal

Eighth grader from ABQ takes top spot at New Mexico Spelling Bee

By Journal Staff Report

Garrick Tam, Albuquerque, participant in 2022 New Mexico Spelling Bee.

Albuquerque’s Garrick Tam is this year’s winner of the New Mexico Spelling Bee.

Garrick, an eighth grader at Cleveland Middle School, is a bee veteran, having competed since the third grade.

“I like winning,” he said. “There were words that were easy and hard. It was in between.”

Camila Carreon, Santa Fe, participant in 2022 New Mexico Spelling Bee.

The state spelling bee, held online this year because of the pandemic, is sponsored by the Albuquerque Journal and Nusenda Credit Union.

Camila Carreon, an eighth grader at Santa Fe Preparatory School, came in second and Ian Zeter, a fifth grader at Ernest Stapleton Elementary in Rio Rancho, took third. Forty-four students from around New Mexico competed.

Ian Zeter, Rio Rancho, participant in 2022 New Mexico Spelling Bee.

In the months before the competition, Garrick, 14, studied an additional three hours a day to prepare. “This year was less stressful because we weren’t up on a stage before an audience.”

His next stop is the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which kicks off May 29 in the Washington, D.C., area.

Garrick is a serious student and says he hopes to become a computer programmer when he grows up.

Splendid spellers
Check out Friday’s Journal for a special section celebrating New Mexico’s best spellers.


