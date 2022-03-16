 Wally the gator sent to temporary home - Albuquerque Journal

Wally the gator sent to temporary home

By / Eastern New Mexico News

Eastern New Mexico News

CLOVIS – A few Clovis firefighters used their mighty alligator arms to move Wally into a temporary home Wednesday.

Wally, of course, is the Hillcrest Park Zoo’s American alligator, and the readings were off for the recirculation heater in his pond.

“It’s really a regular home-use pool system for heating and recirculating his water and it died,” Assistant Zoo Director Lisa Fox explained.

“Very cold temperatures were coming,” she said. “It was critical to get him moved.”

Snow covered much of the region on Friday and temperatures dropped well below freezing.

Fox said attempts to lure Wally from his pond with his usual diet of defrosted whole chickens and rabbits were useless.

“He was cold enough so there was no interest in food,” Fox said. “We needed a lot of brute strength for the animal and ourselves.”

So, Fox put a lasso by the side of the alligator’s pond then, using a “60-inch professional snake tong,” maneuvered the lasso over the big reptile’s head.

With the lasso in place a few of the fire and rescue people got their hands on the rope and pulled Wally from the pond and into a heated shed that is an addition to the zoo’s reptile house.

“This was the only alternative,” Fox said, “to get our hands on and do it.”

The purchase for a replacement unit for Wally’s pond is pending.

Fox wasn’t sure how long Wally has been at the zoo.

“He’s been with us quite a while though,” she said.

Fox is grateful for the assistance from the Clovis Fire Department.

“We appreciated the help from Chief (Mike) Nolen and his crew,” she said.


