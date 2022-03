A man is dead following a stabbing Tuesday night in Downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded sometime before 10:45 p.m. to a stabbing near Sunshine Theater, at Second and Central. He said the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Homicide detectives will now be taking over the investigation,” DeAguero said. He gave no other details.