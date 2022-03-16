 Man fatally stabbed in front of Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque Journal

Man fatally stabbed in front of Sunshine Theater

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police say a fight between two men in front of the Sunshine Theater in Downtown Albuquerque Tuesday night turned deadly when one of the men pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other.

Augustus Brasmer, 29, was arrested and charged with murder, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a news release. He identified the victim as Sheldon Saunders.

Gallegos said officers responded to the theater at 120 Central Ave. SW at around 10 p.m.

“Witnesses, including security staff from the theatre, said the two men were fighting on the sidewalk,” Gallegos said. “After being separated, Brasmer produced a pocket knife, and while pushing Saunders against a car in the street, stabbed him in the chest.”

He said Saunders was transported to a hospital, where he died. Homicide detectives arrested Brasmer, and he was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.


