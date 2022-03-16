 FAA grants ABQ balloonists one-year waiver from tracking device - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

FAA grants ABQ balloonists one-year waiver from tracking device

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Steam rises from the Albuquerque skyline as a hot air balloon drifts past on a cold Sunday morning December 30, 2018. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal

Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have been granted a one-year Federal Aviation Administration waiver in which they will be able to fly in Albuquerque airspace without having to install an advanced electronic tracking system, according to an updated policy released Wednesday.

The waiver, in effect through March 2023, is good news for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and local hot air ballooning companies.

“This is huge for New Mexico,” said a joint statement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

“Albuquerque is the ballooning capital of the world. Balloon Fiesta and year-round ballooning are a vital part of Albuquerque’s cultural fabric and economy,” said Rep. Stansbury. “Upon hearing that a new FAA rule could threaten this iconic industry, we have been working to resolve this issue. I am grateful to the FAA for working to find a meaningful solution and to the ballooning community who brought it to our attention- and who every day keeps the magic of ballooning in New Mexico alive!”

A Rainbow Ryders hot air balloon skims over a field during a ride on Sunday, September 13, 2015. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

The temporary solution still leaves the question of a long-term, even permanent resolution, regarding the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B device, up in the air.

Balloonists also will have to agree to certain procedures and sign a Letter of Agreement, or LOA, confiming that they know “the proper operational procedures in the Class C airspace” that surrounds Albuquerque.

The function of the tracking device is to provide a better way for aircraft to “see” one another and thereby help keep them safely separated while flying. The problem, according to local balloonists, is that the device is to be integrated into the permanent onboard electrical system of the aircraft, and hot air balloons have no such permanent onboard electrical system.

According to the updated policy, “The FAA will conduct outreach to the balloon community in Albuquerque to share the LOA with them. The agency will also be available to explain the process and answer questions.”

Long term, the FAA will conduct a “risk-analysis of balloon operation in Class C airspace following implementation of the mandate.”

Further, the FAA in the future has committed to include “stakeholders from the balloon community in this process” as the FAA works to determine the next steps.

The one-year waiver also applies to Colorado Springs airspace, where balloonists also requested exemption from the ADS-B device.

The FAA’s decision follows a February letter to FAA officials from U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, seeking a solution.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
FAA grants ABQ balloonists one-year waiver from tracking device
ABQnews Seeker
Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have ... Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have been granted a one-year Federal Aviation Administration waiv ...
2
9 killed, including 6 NM college students, in Texas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Seven people on a University of ... Seven people on a University of the Southwest bus were killed Tuesday night in a head-on collision in Texas, the Hobbs school confirmed. Two ...
3
Man fatally stabbed in front of Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect arrested, charged with murder Suspect arrested, charged with murder
4
City employee admits taking holiday decor from citizen
ABQnews Seeker
Actions of worker cast 'negative light' ... Actions of worker cast 'negative light' on city department, report says
5
Oversight of APD's use of force notes improvement
ABQnews Seeker
For example, such cases are no ... For example, such cases are no longer stacked up in a backlog
6
Eighth grader from ABQ takes top spot at New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Middle schooler has competed since third ... Middle schooler has competed since third grade
7
Next Generation Media Academy gets $40M
ABQnews Seeker
Funding for equipment, training; Netflix, NBC ... Funding for equipment, training; Netflix, NBC to offer paid apprenticeships
8
ART bus line adds new stop at San Pedro ...
ABQnews Seeker
Construction on the $1.1 million project ... Construction on the $1.1 million project began in October
9
Texas landowner group spurs New Mexico anti-30x30 movement
ABQnews Seeker
Bid to conserve 30% of land, ... Bid to conserve 30% of land, water by 2030 decried by counties as overreach