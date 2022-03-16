FAA grants ABQ balloonists one-year waiver from tracking device

Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have been granted a one-year Federal Aviation Administration waiver in which they will be able to fly in Albuquerque airspace without having to install an advanced electronic tracking system, according to an updated policy released Wednesday.

The waiver, in effect through March 2023, is good news for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and local hot air ballooning companies.

“This is huge for New Mexico,” said a joint statement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

“Albuquerque is the ballooning capital of the world. Balloon Fiesta and year-round ballooning are a vital part of Albuquerque’s cultural fabric and economy,” said Rep. Stansbury. “Upon hearing that a new FAA rule could threaten this iconic industry, we have been working to resolve this issue. I am grateful to the FAA for working to find a meaningful solution and to the ballooning community who brought it to our attention- and who every day keeps the magic of ballooning in New Mexico alive!”

The temporary solution still leaves the question of a long-term, even permanent resolution, regarding the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B device, up in the air.

Balloonists also will have to agree to certain procedures and sign a Letter of Agreement, or LOA, confiming that they know “the proper operational procedures in the Class C airspace” that surrounds Albuquerque.

The function of the tracking device is to provide a better way for aircraft to “see” one another and thereby help keep them safely separated while flying. The problem, according to local balloonists, is that the device is to be integrated into the permanent onboard electrical system of the aircraft, and hot air balloons have no such permanent onboard electrical system.

According to the updated policy, “The FAA will conduct outreach to the balloon community in Albuquerque to share the LOA with them. The agency will also be available to explain the process and answer questions.”

Long term, the FAA will conduct a “risk-analysis of balloon operation in Class C airspace following implementation of the mandate.”

Further, the FAA in the future has committed to include “stakeholders from the balloon community in this process” as the FAA works to determine the next steps.

The one-year waiver also applies to Colorado Springs airspace, where balloonists also requested exemption from the ADS-B device.

The FAA’s decision follows a February letter to FAA officials from U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, seeking a solution.