NM commercial makers filling void in TV landscape

Keagan Karnes and Richard Farmer are hoping to fill a void when it comes to filming commercials in the state.

That’s why the pair started Inspirado in March 2021.

For the past year, the company has grown by word of mouth.

Inspirado offers commercial advertising production as well as production and editing of feature films and documentaries. Additionally, the pair is offering consulting services to aid productions coming into the state to maximize the film credits and incentives.

On the advertising side of the business, they’ve developed and produced ads for New Mexico law firm Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, the New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the New Mexico Small Business Administration and Health Carousel.

Inspirado also has a film division where there are four projects in various stages.

“It’s been my mission for years to bring opportunity for writers, directors and producers to tell true New Mexico stories and serve New Mexico clients,” Karnes said. “I want to make sure that we can give every New Mexico business Los Angeles level of production. We’re planning a massive expansion.”

Inspirado would not only help bring productions to the state, but serve the productions that come from out of state.

“It’s a service position that is very necessary,” Karnes said. “Our ethos is creating new, daring work developed wholly in state. Inspirado practices the ‘inside-out’ approach, relying uniquely on the creative direction and talent of New Mexicans. We want to be a filmmakers’ haven, inviting in new ideas and people.”

Farmer’s experience is in the commercial world and knows that it’s a big industry that remains uptapped in New Mexico.

“There are almost four times the permits pulled for commercials over feature films in Los Angeles County,” Farmer said. “That’s how I got my start. I’m hoping we can get the New Mexico Film Office to recognize that if we put work into that, we can attract more of that runaway business.”

Karnes has met with New Mexico Film Office director Amber Dodson.

“She’s on board in getting the commercial industry to New Mexico,” Karnes said. “This new expansion with Inspirado can really drive it forward.”

The company is working on four films currently – “Little Brother,” “Facing Survival,” “Vengeful” and “Wildfire.”

“Our long-term goal is to have a robust team of directors, producers and filmmaking talent all working on a number of fiction and advertising projects,” Farmer said. “We also are planning to add studio space and offer advanced resources for writers and directors whether they are doing work here or out of state. There is so much talent in New Mexico, and we want to show the world what we can do.”