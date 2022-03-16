 Arizona man pleads guilty in Nevada DUI crash that killed 3 - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona man pleads guilty in Nevada DUI crash that killed 3

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — An Arizona man could face up to 60 years in prison when sentenced in Nevada in a 2019 crash that killed three Idaho residents.

However, Tyer Kennedy of Tolleson could face far fewer years in prison under the sentencing range of to 20 years on each count of DUI causing death, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Nye County District Judge Robert Lane will determine during a July 19 sentencing hearing in Pahrump whether each count is served concurrently or consecutively.

Kennedy, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the March 27, 2021 crash that killed Michael Durmeier, his fiance Lauren Starcevich and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter, Georgia. Two other children were injured in the crash.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts of DUI causing injury and five reckless driving counts.

Kennedy was driving his truck north on U.S. Highway 95 between Beatty and Goldfield when he crossed the middle line and crashed head-on with an SUV Durmeier was driving south on a family spring break trip, police records show.

The victims were from Victor, Idaho.


