 Spirit Airlines coming to the Sunport in August - Albuquerque Journal

Spirit Airlines coming to the Sunport in August

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Sunport Aviation Director Richard McCurley, left, receives a plane replica from Spirit Airlines Director of Communication Erik Hofmeyer after the airline announced it will be offering nonstop flights from Albuquerque to Las Vegas. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

A new airline will begin offering flights out of Albuquerque come late this summer.

Starting Aug. 3, Spirit Airlines will offer daily, non-stop flights from Albuquerque to Las Vegas, Nevada, said Lisa Leyva, development manager for the Albuquerque International Sunport. The addition of Spirit marks the 9th airline to have operations out of the Sunport, Sunport director Richard McCurley said during a Wednesday event announcing the news.

“We’re excited for Vegas to be the start of what’s going to be a great partnership,” Leyva said.

Spirit Airlines — a low-cost carrier that has recently expanded its presence in the Western United States — is the most recent addition to the Sunport. Alaska Airlines was the most recent airline added to the Sunport. That company began offering flights more than five years ago.

The flight from Albuquerque to Las Vegas will connect passengers to at least 15 other markets, said Spirit Airlines director of communications Erik Hofmeyer. The airline most recently added Boise, Reno and Salt Lake City to the fold. And travelers flying out of the Sunport in the month of August can get flights to Vegas for $66 “in honor of Route 66,” Hofmeyer said.

“We’re starting to see a larger footprint out west,” Hofmeyer said. “When new airlines enter the market, it really ramps up the competition — (and it) keep fares down too.”

Leyva told the Journal the deal came together in February when Spirit officials gave the go ahead on entering the Albuquerque market. Sunport and Spirit Airlines officials first began conversations last May.

It’s typical for the Sunport to offer an incentives package relating to landing fees and marketing, but Leyva said Spirit Airlines has yet to apply for those offerings.

Hofmeyer said Spirit Airlines will look to hire about 25 to 30 employees in Albuquerque. Those jobs include pilots, flight attendants, technicians and agents, among others, Hofmeyer said. The airline plans to work with a local service provider to conduct hiring activities, Hofmeyer added.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine people died in a fiery, ... Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were ...
2
FAA grants ABQ balloonists one-year waiver from tracking device
ABQnews Seeker
Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have ... Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have been granted a one-year Federal Aviation Administration waiv ...
3
APD: Man suffering mental crisis shot randomly, killing woman, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Neighbors say the man who lived ... Neighbors say the man who lived in a white brick one-story home on a corner lot in a f ...
4
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
AP Feeds
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the ... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress ...
5
Texas landowner group spurs New Mexico anti-30x30 movement
ABQnews Seeker
Bid to conserve 30% of land, ... Bid to conserve 30% of land, water by 2030 decried by counties as overreach
6
$50M spending bill, fuel prices focus at Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
Dems discussing possible April 5 special ... Dems discussing possible April 5 special session on rebates, revisions
7
Man fatally stabbed in front of Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect arrested, charged with murder Suspect arrested, charged with murder
8
City employee admits taking holiday decor from citizen
ABQnews Seeker
Actions of worker cast 'negative light' ... Actions of worker cast 'negative light' on city department, report says
9
Oversight of APD's use of force notes improvement
ABQnews Seeker
For example, such cases are no ... For example, such cases are no longer stacked up in a backlog
10
Eighth grader from ABQ takes top spot at New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Middle schooler has competed since third ... Middle schooler has competed since third grade