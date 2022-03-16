Spirit Airlines coming to the Sunport in August

A new airline will begin offering flights out of Albuquerque come late this summer.

Starting Aug. 3, Spirit Airlines will offer daily, non-stop flights from Albuquerque to Las Vegas, Nevada, said Lisa Leyva, development manager for the Albuquerque International Sunport. The addition of Spirit marks the 9th airline to have operations out of the Sunport, Sunport director Richard McCurley said during a Wednesday event announcing the news.

“We’re excited for Vegas to be the start of what’s going to be a great partnership,” Leyva said.

Spirit Airlines — a low-cost carrier that has recently expanded its presence in the Western United States — is the most recent addition to the Sunport. Alaska Airlines was the most recent airline added to the Sunport. That company began offering flights more than five years ago.

The flight from Albuquerque to Las Vegas will connect passengers to at least 15 other markets, said Spirit Airlines director of communications Erik Hofmeyer. The airline most recently added Boise, Reno and Salt Lake City to the fold. And travelers flying out of the Sunport in the month of August can get flights to Vegas for $66 “in honor of Route 66,” Hofmeyer said.

“We’re starting to see a larger footprint out west,” Hofmeyer said. “When new airlines enter the market, it really ramps up the competition — (and it) keep fares down too.”

Leyva told the Journal the deal came together in February when Spirit officials gave the go ahead on entering the Albuquerque market. Sunport and Spirit Airlines officials first began conversations last May.

It’s typical for the Sunport to offer an incentives package relating to landing fees and marketing, but Leyva said Spirit Airlines has yet to apply for those offerings.

Hofmeyer said Spirit Airlines will look to hire about 25 to 30 employees in Albuquerque. Those jobs include pilots, flight attendants, technicians and agents, among others, Hofmeyer said. The airline plans to work with a local service provider to conduct hiring activities, Hofmeyer added.