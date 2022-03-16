United adds a team in USL’s League Two

New Mexico United will field a U-23 club that will compete in USL League Two beginning this summer, the club announced Wednesday.

United’s U-23 entry will be coached by Luke Sanford, who also serves as head coach of NMU’s academy squad. The U-23 team will play home matches in numerous cities around the state, including Farmington, Gallup, Taos, Roswell and Albuquerque.

USL League Two offers a competitive option for college players during the summer along with players too old for academy competition. United is one of more than 25 expansion clubs entering the league this season, bringing its total field to more than 110 teams.

NMU owner/president Peter Trevisani said New Mexican players largely will comprise the U-23 team’s roster. United will compete in USL League Two’s Mountain Division and its schedule will be posted soon on the league’s website.

League Two is the third level of men’s soccer and the largest “pre-pro” league in the United Soccer League hierarchy, under the Championship division (in which New Mexico United plays) and League One. USL is also the umbrella for the women’s Super League.