 Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI's inaction - Albuquerque Journal

Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI’s inaction

By Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue.

The government’s announcement Wednesday said the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States, according to a Justice Department news release.

About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, had bought guns and planned to “slip into a school and start shooting the place up.”

“I know he’s going to explode,” the caller told the FBI.

But that information was never forwarded to the FBI’s South Florida office and Cruz was never contacted. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier and had a long history of emotional and behavioral problems.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. He will receive either a death sentence or life in prison after a penalty trial that is scheduled to start in April.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine people have died in a ... Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who ...
2
FAA grants ABQ balloonists one-year waiver from tracking device
ABQnews Seeker
Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have ... Hot air balloonists in Albuquerque have been granted a one-year Federal Aviation Administration waiv ...
3
APD: Man suffering mental crisis shot randomly, killing woman, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Neighbors say the man who lived ... Neighbors say the man who lived in a white brick one-story home on a corner lot in a f ...
4
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress
AP Feeds
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned memories ... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned memories of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned live-video plea to Congress to ...
5
Texas landowner group spurs New Mexico anti-30x30 movement
ABQnews Seeker
Bid to conserve 30% of land, ... Bid to conserve 30% of land, water by 2030 decried by counties as overreach
6
$50M spending bill, fuel prices focus at Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
Dems discussing possible April 5 special ... Dems discussing possible April 5 special session on rebates, revisions
7
Man fatally stabbed in front of Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect arrested, charged with murder Suspect arrested, charged with murder
8
City employee admits taking holiday decor from citizen
ABQnews Seeker
Actions of worker cast 'negative light' ... Actions of worker cast 'negative light' on city department, report says
9
Oversight of APD's use of force notes improvement
ABQnews Seeker
For example, such cases are no ... For example, such cases are no longer stacked up in a backlog
10
Eighth grader from ABQ takes top spot at New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Middle schooler has competed since third ... Middle schooler has competed since third grade