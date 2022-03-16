MercyMe to make stop at Rio Rancho Events Center

Nathan Cochran used the nearly two years of not touring during the pandemic as food for thought on how to move forward.

“We certainly missed the live performance aspect,” he says. “Not just the guys in the band, but everyone who is a crew member. We were out of work for a long time. It’s great seeing faces and we’re excited to be back out on tour.”

Cochran is a member of the contemporary Christian music band MercyMe. Over the course of its more than 25-year career, MercyMe has sustained its place within the genre.

From Dove Awards to Grammys, the band continues to push itself and released “Inhale (Exhale)” in 2021.

Cochran is joined by Bart Millard, Michael John Scheuchzer, Robby Shaffer and Barry Graul in the band.

He says in putting together the album, the process was very similar to previous albums.

“We’ve had people ask us how the pandemic affected the record,” he says. “The closest that we got to writing about the pandemic was the intro. Ultimately, we wanted to make something that was good for the world. Everybody’s experience during the pandemic was different. We ended up writing a bunch of songs, many of which made the album.”

It took a few months for the thought of not touring to sink into the heads of the members of MercyMe.

As it was, the band never really has slowed down during its entire career, often remaining on tour.

“I don’t think in our entire adult lives had we slept in our own beds for that long,” Cochran says. “We had some great family time. We had started working on the record in late 2019 and we felt like that was a springboard start. We explored some new sounds and ended up having like 40 different tracks. Because we’ve never been that far ahead of things, we decided to slow down and work out the songs.”

Cochran says the time away from touring also gave him time to think about the future and remember his journey with the band.

“When the movie, ‘I Can Only Imagine’ came out (in 2018), we had some really intense moments of being extremely grateful,” he says. “It’s rare for a band in general to last for more than a decade. We’ve been doing this for over 25 years and to know that people are still interested in what we are doing is humbling.”

Cochran says the single, “I Can Only Imagine,” is bigger than the band and will be at the top of the band’s legacy.

While there’s still plenty of music to be made, he knows that MercyMe has put in the hard work to make a difference.

“People put trust in us and it’s amazing,” he says. “Today, there are different questions in the world and we keep relying on the Holy Spirit for the wisdom and hope. We’re growing in this together and I really hope that I’ve been paying enough attention to it all.”