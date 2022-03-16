 CBS announces order for a 34th round of 'The Amazing Race' - Albuquerque Journal

CBS announces order for a 34th round of ‘The Amazing Race’

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

From left, Host Phil Keoghan, Kim and Penn Holderness in a scene from “The Amazing Race.” (Adam Torgerson/CBS)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is the next season of “The Amazing Race” in production and when can we expect it to air?

A: I’d expect the racers to get to work soon. CBS on March 9 announced an order for a 34th round of the adventure competition as part of its lineup in the 2022-23 season. At the same time, it picked up new seasons of “Tough as Nails” (which, like “Amazing Race,” is hosted by Phil Keoghan), “Survivor” and “Secret Celebrity Renovation.”

Q: Whatever happened to the mob movie “The Irishman,” with Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and others? It hit the streets for about a week and then disappeared? Were there bad reviews? I’m really curious.

A: The 2019 movie directed by Martin Scorsese was not really made for theatrical showings aside from a few to make it eligible for Oscar consideration. (It manages to get 10 nominations but no wins.) The streaming service Netflix agreed to put up the reported $100 million budget Scorsese said he needed and so obtained the main rights to show the film. You can still find all three-and-a-half hours of the movie on Netflix along with a conversation among Scorsese, Pacino, DeNiro and Pesci. It has also been released on Blu-ray and DVD in a lavish Criterion Collection package.

Joe Pesci, left, and Robert DeNiro in a scene from “The Irishman.” (Courtesy of Netflix)

Q: We need more laughs these days! One silly show that made me smile was “The Gong Show.” Do you know if it is coming back? The host alone is worth watching the show.

A: The deeply weird “talent” program “The Gong Show” originally aired in 1976-80 with Chuck Barris (known mainly as the man behind “The Dating Game” and other shows) as the best-remembered host. Oddly talented people performed for a panel of judges (among them Jaye P. Morgan, Jamie Farr and Rip Taylor) who could either give them a score or “gong” them to stop their performance. There was also a revival of the series in late ‘ 80s without Barris. But you may be thinking of the most recent version hosted by Tommy Maitland, a character played by comic actor Mike Myers, which arrived in 2017. (Barris, by the way, had died earlier that year.) It ran for about 20 episodes across two seasons, but there has not been a new telecast since 2018. So I would not look for more.

Q: I am wondering if actress Lynn Hamilton is still living. She played a neighbor on “The Waltons” and I thought she had a beautiful smile.

A: Hamilton is apparently still with us at the age of 91. She has had a long acting resume. Her first screen role was in John Cassavetes’ film “Shadows” in 1959. She played Fred Sanford’s girlfriend Donna Harris on “Sanford and Son,” and was in “Roots: The Next Generation,” “Rituals” and other TV productions. She was also a regular theater performer including with a one-woman show, “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” She was married to the poet and playwright Frank S. Jenkins for more than 40 years, until his death in 2014.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
World's largest bounce house to make stop in ABQ
Entertainment
'The Big Bounce America' is the ... 'The Big Bounce America' is the biggest touring inflatable event and features four massive inflatable attractions.
2
NHCC exhibit presents a transformative look at pop culture, ...
Arts
'Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New ... 'Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond' will run through December.
3
Albuquerque's Dust City Opera to celebrate sophomore album at ...
Entertainment
The 'Alien Summer' release party will ... The 'Alien Summer' release party will be on March 18, 2022.
4
Steel Bender to celebrate anniversary with five days of ...
Blogs
Le Chat Lunatique will take the ... Le Chat Lunatique will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
5
Ebony Isis Booth ready to celebrate NM as the ...
Blogs
'Â¡Colores!' has been around since 1989 ... 'Â¡Colores!' has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.
6
Post-metal band Sumac to play at Sister
Entertainment
The band is touring for the ... The band is touring for the first time since the release of its 2020 album, 'May You Be Held.'
7
Santa Fe Bar & Grill a local favorite that ...
Dining Reviews
Santa Fe Bar & Grill is ... Santa Fe Bar & Grill is just the right amount of everything. Part bar, part grill and part diner.
8
Gregory Scargall's video series challenges him to be an ...
Entertainment
He describes 'All on Me' as ... He describes 'All on Me' as coffee with a band where he takes a refreshingly honest truth about life, addiction, recovery, relationships and transformation.
9
Netflix comedy 'Space Force' returns for season two
Entertainment
Series stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, ... Series stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Hector Duran.
10
Photography exhibit showcases Black roller skaters in California
Arts
Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will ... Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will be on display at Foto Forum Santa Fe beginning Friday, March 11, 2022.