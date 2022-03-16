 Jane Austen's 'Sanditon' returns for season two on PBS - Albuquerque Journal

Jane Austen’s ‘Sanditon’ returns for season two on PBS

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams, and Georgiana Lambe, played by Crystal Clarke, in the series, “Sanditon.” (Joss Barratt/Red Planet)

Justin Young knows that with every project, there’s a risk.

It’s also one that doesn’t deter him from a challenge.

As the executive producer and head writer of the second season of Masterpiece’s “Sanditon,” he’s embracing the challenge of having a lead actor not return for the new season.

“For the long-term viewers, we’re asking them to take a big leap,” he says of the new season. “We had an opportunity to keep the story moving forward in a different way. We’re able to get deeper into each character’s story.”

The second season will premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

The series is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel of the same name.

Rose Williams returns as the high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood, to the English seaside resort in the early 1800s. She is joined by Crystal Clarke as the independent West Indian heiress, Georgiana Lambe, as the two navigate marriage proposals.

The new season continues Austen’s classic quandary of how independent-minded young women can make their way in patriarchal Regency-era England. Society insists that they take a husband, and some women, such as Charlotte’s sister Alison, can’t wait to find one. But others, notably Charlotte and Georgiana, have mixed feelings about matrimony.

From left, Captain Carter, played by Maxim Ays, Colonel Lennox, played by Tom Weston-Jones, and Captain Fraser, played by Frank Blake, in a scene from “Sanditon.” (Joss Barratt/Red Planet)

Another Austenian theme is the allure of military men. During the Napoleonic Wars, young officers moved around the country with their troops, providing eligible women dashing dance partners, who were usually more romantically experienced than the local lads.

The series is also filled with other delights as well as pointed social commentary. As the series depicts, English ladies really did organize a sugar boycott to protest the evils of slavery connected to the sugar trade. In “Sanditon,” Georgiana has more than enough reasons to lead the banner in this cause.

Young was able to film the second and third seasons back-to-back.

He says he wanted to capture the essence of what viewers loved about season one.

“We wanted to give viewers more intrigue and romance,” he says. “Our fans of the show have been very passionate. They were the ones who pushed to get new seasons. It’s been an incredible journey to get to where we are today.”

Young says when the series was created, the goal was to give the joy and atmosphere of an Austen adaptation.

With the novel being unfinished, it could be open ended.

“We had a rough idea of where Charlotte would go,” he explains. “When Theo James, who played Sydney, decided he didn’t want to return, that shifts the story we wanted to tell. It opened everything else and pushed it into unexpected directions. We have this tantalizing unfinished story that we’re able to explore.”

In addition to Williams and Clarke, the returning cast includes Anne Reid as Lady Denham, the demanding chief investor in a scheme to turn sleepy, coastal Sanditon into a fashionable holiday getaway; Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, the visionary behind the venture; Kate Ashfield as Tom’s levelheaded wife, Mary; and Turlough Convery as Tom’s amiable and underrated brother, Arthur.

Ceaselessly plotting for Lady Denham’s legacy are a duo of characters familiar from the first season – Jack Fox plays Lady Denham’s dissipated nephew, Sir Edward Denham; and Lily Sacofsky is Lady Denham’s niece, Clara Brereton.

Young says there are new principal roles in the season. A few are Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, a handsome and enigmatic local recluse; Tom Weston-Jones as dynamic Colonel Francis Lennox; Rosie Graham as Charlotte’s hopeless romantic sister Alison; Frank Blake as diffident Captain Declan Fraser; Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter; and Alexander Vlahos plays Sanditon’s Bohemian artist, Charles Lockhart.

“With all of the characters, there are many journeys we can go on,” Young says. “It’s been wonderful to see these unfold on the page and translate onto the screen.”

ON TV
The second season of “Sanditon” premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. A new episodes air at 8 p.m. Sunday through April 24.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
World's largest bounce house to make stop in ABQ
Entertainment
'The Big Bounce America' is the ... 'The Big Bounce America' is the biggest touring inflatable event and features four massive inflatable attractions.
2
NHCC exhibit presents a transformative look at pop culture, ...
Arts
'Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New ... 'Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond' will run through December.
3
Albuquerque's Dust City Opera to celebrate sophomore album at ...
Entertainment
The 'Alien Summer' release party will ... The 'Alien Summer' release party will be on March 18, 2022.
4
Steel Bender to celebrate anniversary with five days of ...
Blogs
Le Chat Lunatique will take the ... Le Chat Lunatique will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
5
Ebony Isis Booth ready to celebrate NM as the ...
Blogs
'Â¡Colores!' has been around since 1989 ... 'Â¡Colores!' has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.
6
Post-metal band Sumac to play at Sister
Entertainment
The band is touring for the ... The band is touring for the first time since the release of its 2020 album, 'May You Be Held.'
7
Santa Fe Bar & Grill a local favorite that ...
Dining Reviews
Santa Fe Bar & Grill is ... Santa Fe Bar & Grill is just the right amount of everything. Part bar, part grill and part diner.
8
Gregory Scargall's video series challenges him to be an ...
Entertainment
He describes 'All on Me' as ... He describes 'All on Me' as coffee with a band where he takes a refreshingly honest truth about life, addiction, recovery, relationships and transformation.
9
Netflix comedy 'Space Force' returns for season two
Entertainment
Series stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, ... Series stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Hector Duran.
10
Photography exhibit showcases Black roller skaters in California
Arts
Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will ... Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will be on display at Foto Forum Santa Fe beginning Friday, March 11, 2022.