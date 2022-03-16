Jane Austen’s ‘Sanditon’ returns for season two on PBS

Justin Young knows that with every project, there’s a risk.

It’s also one that doesn’t deter him from a challenge.

As the executive producer and head writer of the second season of Masterpiece’s “Sanditon,” he’s embracing the challenge of having a lead actor not return for the new season.

“For the long-term viewers, we’re asking them to take a big leap,” he says of the new season. “We had an opportunity to keep the story moving forward in a different way. We’re able to get deeper into each character’s story.”

The second season will premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

The series is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel of the same name.

Rose Williams returns as the high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood, to the English seaside resort in the early 1800s. She is joined by Crystal Clarke as the independent West Indian heiress, Georgiana Lambe, as the two navigate marriage proposals.

The new season continues Austen’s classic quandary of how independent-minded young women can make their way in patriarchal Regency-era England. Society insists that they take a husband, and some women, such as Charlotte’s sister Alison, can’t wait to find one. But others, notably Charlotte and Georgiana, have mixed feelings about matrimony.

Another Austenian theme is the allure of military men. During the Napoleonic Wars, young officers moved around the country with their troops, providing eligible women dashing dance partners, who were usually more romantically experienced than the local lads.

The series is also filled with other delights as well as pointed social commentary. As the series depicts, English ladies really did organize a sugar boycott to protest the evils of slavery connected to the sugar trade. In “Sanditon,” Georgiana has more than enough reasons to lead the banner in this cause.

Young was able to film the second and third seasons back-to-back.

He says he wanted to capture the essence of what viewers loved about season one.

“We wanted to give viewers more intrigue and romance,” he says. “Our fans of the show have been very passionate. They were the ones who pushed to get new seasons. It’s been an incredible journey to get to where we are today.”

Young says when the series was created, the goal was to give the joy and atmosphere of an Austen adaptation.

With the novel being unfinished, it could be open ended.

“We had a rough idea of where Charlotte would go,” he explains. “When Theo James, who played Sydney, decided he didn’t want to return, that shifts the story we wanted to tell. It opened everything else and pushed it into unexpected directions. We have this tantalizing unfinished story that we’re able to explore.”

In addition to Williams and Clarke, the returning cast includes Anne Reid as Lady Denham, the demanding chief investor in a scheme to turn sleepy, coastal Sanditon into a fashionable holiday getaway; Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, the visionary behind the venture; Kate Ashfield as Tom’s levelheaded wife, Mary; and Turlough Convery as Tom’s amiable and underrated brother, Arthur.

Ceaselessly plotting for Lady Denham’s legacy are a duo of characters familiar from the first season – Jack Fox plays Lady Denham’s dissipated nephew, Sir Edward Denham; and Lily Sacofsky is Lady Denham’s niece, Clara Brereton.

Young says there are new principal roles in the season. A few are Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, a handsome and enigmatic local recluse; Tom Weston-Jones as dynamic Colonel Francis Lennox; Rosie Graham as Charlotte’s hopeless romantic sister Alison; Frank Blake as diffident Captain Declan Fraser; Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter; and Alexander Vlahos plays Sanditon’s Bohemian artist, Charles Lockhart.

“With all of the characters, there are many journeys we can go on,” Young says. “It’s been wonderful to see these unfold on the page and translate onto the screen.”

ON TV

The second season of “Sanditon” premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. A new episodes air at 8 p.m. Sunday through April 24.