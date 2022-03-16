ICYMI: Luke Evans shares photos of day in Albuquerque

Strolling in Old Town, one can see an array of characters.

On Tuesday, actor Luke Evans took to Instagram to share his day in Albuquerque with his 3.2 million followers.

Evans shared five pictures — one of which was him sitting on a bench in Old Town.

He also made a visit to the American International Rattlesnake Museum.

In the post, he simply put, “My day strolling around #albuquerque.”

Evans also posted a photo of him arriving at the Albuquerque International Sunport this week.

Evans is known for his roles in “Midway,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Clash of the Titans” and “Dracula Untold.”