SFFI to increase support to its grant, scholarship programs

The Santa Fe Film Institute finds a way to give back.

The nonprofit has three programs that help independent filmmakers in New Mexico.

“It’s really important and the cornerstone of our mission,” says Liesette Bailey, SFFI vice president. “By supporting local filmmakers it helps us fulfill our mission and really serves to our mission and we’re able to give back to the community.”

The SFFI will award $10,000 in Community Initiatives programming to benefit high school students, college students, and independent filmmakers and film productions.

The organization will increase support to its Community Initiatives, including the Regional Grant, the Imogene Hughes Scholarship and the SFFI High School Scholarship.

In 2021, SFFI awarded two student scholarships and five filmmaker grants totaling $6,000 in funding.

“With funding nearly doubling for this year, it really speaks to the immediate successes of these programs,” Bailey says. “We are confident these programs will continue to grow as a resource for filmmakers.”

This is SFFI’s second year presenting the Regional Grant, and New Mexico filmmakers can apply for up to $5,000 in funding through this program.

Applicants in the surrounding states – Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas – can apply for up to $2,000.

The Regional Grant will continue to benefit local and regional filmmakers and film productions, helping to ensure the completion and success of independent film projects.

Eligible projects include those of any run time, including films, scripts and treatments that are in the development stage, in-progress, in pre-production, in production and in post-production; however, projects that have been previously submitted to SFFI’s Regional Grant will not be considered for funding.

Bailey says SFFI will award multiple grants in 2022, which will be announced this upcoming November.

“With funding through a grant or a scholarship, New Mexico students and filmmakers can access support that will advance their education and careers through the SFFI,” says Chris Eyre, SFFI board member.

Bailey says the first SFFI Scholarships were awarded to two New Mexico college students, totaling $1,000.

After the creation of the Imogene Hughes Scholarship – which is in its first year and benefits local college students – SFFI has committed its original scholarship fund to solely benefit local high school students. By having two separate scholarship funds to benefit New Mexico students, SFFI will continue to directly support young filmmakers.

Hughes was a pillar in the New Mexico film community for years as she owned Bonanza Creek Ranch, just outside of Santa Fe.

“The SFFI High School Scholarship fund and Imogene Hughes Scholarship fund could make a difference in local students’ creative and educational achievements,” Bailey says.

For the fall 2022 semester, the Imogene Hughes Scholarship will benefit multiple local college students, and the SFFI Scholarship will award $1,000 to one local high school student. “Although New Mexico has the fifth lowest graduation rate in the country, SFFI hopes these educational incentives will support cinematic creativity and encourage local youth to succeed in their scholastic endeavors,” Bailey continues.

Applications for all three programs – the Regional Grant, the Imogene Hughes Scholarship and the SFFI High School Scholarship – will open May 1, 2022, at santafefilminstitute.org.

