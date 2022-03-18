 Musician Justin Nuñez brings his music to the stage with two Corrales shows - Albuquerque Journal

Musician Justin Nuñez brings his music to the stage with two Corrales shows

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Gallup native Justin Nuñez will perform shows at Perea’s Tijuana Bar and Casa Vieja Brewery in Corrales on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19. (Courtesy of Justin Nuñez)

Music has been a constant in Justin Nuñez’s life.

He began playing guitar as a teenager.

Yet, within the last two years of his life, he’s made the leap to performing in front of audiences.

It was a big deal as many performance spaces were only allowing limited capacities.

The Gallup native is reaping the benefits of the hard work.

“I did do some busking as a teenager,” he says. “In terms of performance, I started it a little before the pandemic. Getting on stage today and seeing an audience is amazing.”

Nuñez describes his music as Americana and folk, as well as Musica en Español/Portuguese.

“It’s hard to narrow it down,” he says. “I’m influenced by Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt. I sing in English and Spanish and I was influenced by music in Brazil.”

Nuñez recently had his Nob Hill debut when he performed with Josh Lee at Tractor Brewing Co. on March 12.

On Friday, March 18, he will perform at Perea’s Tijuana Bar in Corrales. The next night, on Saturday, March 19, he will perform at Casa Vieja Brewery in Corrales.

Nuñez’s journey has been all over the place, but his home base remains in New Mexico.

He grew up in Gallup until he was 14 and moved to Albuquerque. After that he lived in Brazil and has visited 17 countries to date.

“New Mexico is my home base,” he says. “I move around a lot and plan to stay here for awhile. Yes, Albuquerque has its rough edges, but it’s home. We have such a unique culture and there is a growing independent music scene here. It’s a very unique edge.”

Gallup native Justin Nuñez will perform shows at Perea’s Tijuana Bar and Casa Vieja Brewery in Corrales on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19. (Courtesy of Justin Nuñez)

When it comes to writing, influences come from everywhere.

Nuñez says most come from his life story or heartbreak, but he always wants to be honest.

“I played an open mic night at the Albuquerque Press Club recently and I performed a song that I had written about my mom,” he says. “I felt like I was exposed to the world. When that happens, I channel the emotion and put it into my performance. It makes it more powerful.”

More recently, Nuñez has been collaborating with songwriter Josh Lee. The pair is working on an album together.

“I’m hoping for a summer or fall release for the new material,” he says. “I’m taking the next step to record the music outside of my home. I want to get it more professional sounding.”

While Nuñez continues to work on his music, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I sing and write songs in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese.”

2 “One of my first musical memories is listening to ‘Romance in Durango’ by Bob Dylan from the album ‘Desire’ on cassette.”

3 “I have a myriad of musical influences, including folk, rock ‘n’ roll, country, MPB (Brazilian Popular Music), and Rock en Español.”

4 “I started writing and playing music when I was 14.”

5 “Alongside singing, I play guitar, harmonica, berimbau (an Afro-Brazilian instrument used in Capoeira), and the tambourine.”

Online
Keep up with Justin Nuñez via Instagram at justinnunezmusic

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jane Austen's 'Sanditon' returns for season two on PBS
Entertainment
The series is based on Jane ... The series is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name.
2
MercyMe to make stop at Rio Rancho Events Center
Entertainment
From Dove Awards to Grammys, the ... From Dove Awards to Grammys, the band continues to push itself and released 'Inhale (Exhale)' in 2021.
3
CBS announces order for a 34th round of 'The ...
Entertainment
CBS also picked up new seasons ... CBS also picked up new seasons of 'Tough as Nails,' 'Survivor' and 'Secret Celebrity Renovation.'
4
World's largest bounce house to make stop in ABQ
Entertainment
'The Big Bounce America' is the ... 'The Big Bounce America' is the biggest touring inflatable event and features four massive inflatable attractions.
5
NHCC exhibit presents a transformative look at pop culture, ...
Arts
'Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New ... 'Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond' will run through December.
6
Albuquerque's Dust City Opera to celebrate sophomore album at ...
Entertainment
The 'Alien Summer' release party will ... The 'Alien Summer' release party will be on March 18, 2022.
7
Steel Bender to celebrate anniversary with five days of ...
Blogs
Le Chat Lunatique will take the ... Le Chat Lunatique will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
8
Ebony Isis Booth ready to celebrate NM as the ...
Blogs
'Â¡Colores!' has been around since 1989 ... 'Â¡Colores!' has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.
9
Post-metal band Sumac to play at Sister
Entertainment
The band is touring for the ... The band is touring for the first time since the release of its 2020 album, 'May You Be Held.'
10
Santa Fe Bar & Grill a local favorite that ...
Dining Reviews
Santa Fe Bar & Grill is ... Santa Fe Bar & Grill is just the right amount of everything. Part bar, part grill and part diner.