Musician Justin Nuñez brings his music to the stage with two Corrales shows

Music has been a constant in Justin Nuñez’s life.

He began playing guitar as a teenager.

Yet, within the last two years of his life, he’s made the leap to performing in front of audiences.

It was a big deal as many performance spaces were only allowing limited capacities.

The Gallup native is reaping the benefits of the hard work.

“I did do some busking as a teenager,” he says. “In terms of performance, I started it a little before the pandemic. Getting on stage today and seeing an audience is amazing.”

Nuñez describes his music as Americana and folk, as well as Musica en Español/Portuguese.

“It’s hard to narrow it down,” he says. “I’m influenced by Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt. I sing in English and Spanish and I was influenced by music in Brazil.”

Nuñez recently had his Nob Hill debut when he performed with Josh Lee at Tractor Brewing Co. on March 12.

On Friday, March 18, he will perform at Perea’s Tijuana Bar in Corrales. The next night, on Saturday, March 19, he will perform at Casa Vieja Brewery in Corrales.

Nuñez’s journey has been all over the place, but his home base remains in New Mexico.

He grew up in Gallup until he was 14 and moved to Albuquerque. After that he lived in Brazil and has visited 17 countries to date.

“New Mexico is my home base,” he says. “I move around a lot and plan to stay here for awhile. Yes, Albuquerque has its rough edges, but it’s home. We have such a unique culture and there is a growing independent music scene here. It’s a very unique edge.”

When it comes to writing, influences come from everywhere.

Nuñez says most come from his life story or heartbreak, but he always wants to be honest.

“I played an open mic night at the Albuquerque Press Club recently and I performed a song that I had written about my mom,” he says. “I felt like I was exposed to the world. When that happens, I channel the emotion and put it into my performance. It makes it more powerful.”

More recently, Nuñez has been collaborating with songwriter Josh Lee. The pair is working on an album together.

“I’m hoping for a summer or fall release for the new material,” he says. “I’m taking the next step to record the music outside of my home. I want to get it more professional sounding.”

While Nuñez continues to work on his music, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I sing and write songs in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese.”

2 “One of my first musical memories is listening to ‘Romance in Durango’ by Bob Dylan from the album ‘Desire’ on cassette.”

3 “I have a myriad of musical influences, including folk, rock ‘n’ roll, country, MPB (Brazilian Popular Music), and Rock en Español.”

4 “I started writing and playing music when I was 14.”

5 “Alongside singing, I play guitar, harmonica, berimbau (an Afro-Brazilian instrument used in Capoeira), and the tambourine.”

Online

Keep up with Justin Nuñez via Instagram at justinnunezmusic

