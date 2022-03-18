 Dorothy to play Sunshine Theater in support of new album - Albuquerque Journal

Dorothy to play Sunshine Theater in support of new album

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Dorothy Martin is the lead singer of blues rock band Dorothy, which is touring in support of the band’s third album, “Gifts from The Holy Ghost.” (Courtesy of Courtney Dellafiora)

Dorothy Martin used her time away from touring to work on her upcoming album.

It was just what the California native needed.

“It took at least two years to make the record,” she says. “I got to work with Keith Wallen from Breaking Benjamin. I would bounce around to different writing camps all through 2020 and 2021. I had to make music and worked with whoever was willing to write with me. Writing music was my escape from what was happening in the world.”

Martin will arrive in Albuquerque with her band, aptly named, Dorothy, for a show at Sunshine Theater on Thursday, March 24.

She will perform songs from the band’s third album, “Gifts from The Holy Ghost.”

Martin says her life changed when she was forced to face death on her tour bus some three years ago.

After her guitar technician had taken an overdose, and the light began to lift up and out from his body, Martin instinctively began praying for his survival.

While he may have temporarily died, the technician was astonishingly, miraculously restored back to life as Martin and her crew formed a prayer circle near his body.

It was this moment that seemed to bring her to life too.

“The moment sticks in my mind,” she says. “It was also the turning point that I wanted to make music the way I want to make it. This album had to get made, I felt like I had a mission.”

Dorothy broke through with its debut album “ROCKISDEAD,” and the band got signed to Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation.

Martin wanted to take a different approach with “Gifts from The Holy Ghost,” and focus on recovery, health and holiness.

When she collaborated with the likes of Wallen, Jason Hook, Scott Stevens, Phil X, Trevor Lukather, Joel Hamilton and the legendary producer Chris Lord-Alge, she set in motion everything from swampy blues to ’90s alternative.

“I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” she says. “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free? If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”

Martin says the album is worth the wait and is looking forward to her headlining tour.

“We all faced the pandemic together,” she says. “We’re in the third year now and life is worth living. That was a challenge to make an album that I’m proud of. It took a lot of prayer and getting introspective. Being on the road and seeing everyone sing the songs is amazing and I’ll always be grateful.”

Dorothy
With Joyous Wolf, Classless Act

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24

WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: $20-$75, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


