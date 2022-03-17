 Aggie Allen, UConn coach Hurley exchange compliments, of sorts - Albuquerque Journal

Aggie Allen, UConn coach Hurley exchange compliments, of sorts

By Associated Press

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen celebrates after the team’s victory over Abilene Christian in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of Western Athletic Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

UConn (23-9) is coming off a loss to Villanova in the Big East tournament. But the Huskies may have gotten lucky by landing in Buffalo — that’s where they played first- and second-round games before winning national championships in 2004 and 2014. Overall, UConn has four national championships.

The Huskies face New Mexico State (26-6), which beat Abilene Christian for the WAC tournament title and the automatic berth — marking the team’s 23rd overall appearance in the Big Dance. New Mexico State went to the Final Four in 1970 but lost to UCLA.

UConn coach Dan Hurley complimented New Mexico State leading scorer Teddy Allen, calling him “a bucket.”

“Teddy plays with a lot of pop and a lot of personality and intensity. I don’t know if there’s anyone in the Big East that we’ve played against that has that type of release, and you just have to stay down and be disciplined against him because he has so much stuff off the dribble. And he is so good with head fakes and shoulder fakes and you just got to stay down and be the second guy to leave the floor and not be overly aggressive against him because he is an unbelievable counter-puncher,” Hurley said.

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, shown in Big East tournament action from last Friday in New York, spoke Wednesday in Buffalo, N.Y., about New Mexico State star Teddy Allen. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Allen was wary of Hurley’s high praise.

“He just blowing that pregame smoke,” Allen said. “You know how that goes. I ain’t listening to that.”

He added, laughing, “Dan Hurley is the best coach ever.”

THURSDAY

NCAA West Regional, Buffalo, N.Y.: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Connecticut, 4:50 p.m., TNT, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)


