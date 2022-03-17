NCAA Tournament notes: Superfans chase Aggies from ‘border to border’

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Another day, another road trip for three of the most loyal fans the New Mexico State basketball team has to offer.

Linda Paar, Rita Triviz, and Sylvia Grijalva are all from Las Cruces, and all made the trip from that city to Buffalo. That was the tough part.

“It’s a long story,” Paar said. “We were coming by charter. That was cancelled. We tried to get commercial flights, and that was a nightmare. But then the charter came back. It was four hours (by air).

“The trip to Buffalo was totally unexpected. We came from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.”

The three women were joined by about a dozen other fans on the trip. At least the charter was an easier flight than the commercial counterpart. One cameraman from a Las Cruces TV station said he flew from El Paso to Austin to Orlando to Buffalo. That’s a long day.

Besides, this was relatively easy for Grijalva, who has seen every Aggies game this season.

“We once drove to Pullman (Washington) – a 23-hour drive, through a blizzard in Salt Lake City,” she said.

Now that they are here, at least they will have great seats for the game. They’ll be in the first row of the arena, just behind some media members.

The ladies were a little disappointed that there was none of Buffalo’s famous snow to greet them. A storm had dropped a few inches of snow on Saturday on the area, but it was long gone by Wednesday. Instead, the super-fans enjoyed a spring-like 60-degree day. They won’t have much time to sightsee in the Buffalo area, although they do plan a visit to Niagara Falls.

They’ll go home when the plane goes home.

“That means we are staying until Sunday,” Triviz said definitively.

An extended stay would mean a victory over Connecticut, and the three women were excited about that prospect.

“I think we’d build a statue of (coach Chris Jans),” Triviz said about the reaction to a victory in Thursday’s game.

PREVIOUS SHUFFLES TO BUFFALO: Two members of New Mexico basketball team have been to Buffalo before on basketball business. However, the visits weren’t with the Aggies.

Jans once brought his Bowling Green team to Western New York to play the University of Buffalo, a fellow member of Mid-American Conference. The Bulls dropped that game, 77-75, which was played on March 6. About two weeks after that, Jans’ Falcons hosted another Buffalo-area college, Canisius, in the CollegeInsider.com Basketball Tournament (CIT). The Golden Griffins won that game, 82-59. That was Jans’ last game at Bowling Green; he returned to serve as an assistant coach at Wichita State before coming to New Mexico State in 2017.

Meanwhile, junior guard Virshon Cotton of the Aggies played for Akron, a Mid-American Conference program, as a freshman.

Speaking of Western New York ties to New Mexico State, there’s a memorable one that dates back to 1970. That was the year that the Aggies reached the Final Four for the only time in school history. Its opponent in the consolation game was St. Bonaventure, which is located about 75 miles south of Buffalo in Olean. The Aggies and Bonnies played a consolation game after losing to UCLA and Jacksonville respectively. St. Bonaventure star and future NBA No. 1 draft choice Bob Lanier was injured in the regional final and did not play in the Final Four that year.

FRIENDLY CONFINES: Connecticut probably was relatively happy about coming to the KeyBank Center to open its tournament run. After all, this has been a good luck charm for the Huskies in the past.

In 2004, the Huskies beat Vermont and DePaul handily in its first two games, looking like a possible contender for the title in the process. UConn went on to win four more games, including the national championship game against Georgia Tech.

It was the same story in 2014. Connecticut down St. Joseph’s and Villanova to reach the Sweet 16. Once again, the Huskies – a No. 7 seed in the East Regional – went all the way to a title in surprising the nation. That was the last of four of its NCAA men’s basketball championships.

THURSDAY

NCAA men’s tournament, Buffalo, N.Y.: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn, 4:50 p.m., TNT, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)