US is an outlier in voter ID, absentee ballot laws

Here in New Mexico, for state or national elections, we don’t have to provide any identification to vote in person or to obtain an absentee ballot. I think many readers will be surprised to learn how different our election laws are from other states and nations.

Per Ballotpedia, New Mexico is one of just 15 states that does not require voter ID for in-person voting. Twenty states have a photo ID requirement for in-person voting, and the remaining 15 states have nonphoto ID document requirements.

For absentee voting, Ballotpedia notes there are three U.S. models: (1) automatically mail ballots to every registered voter; (2) provide absentee ballots upon request if a statutory excuse has been established and (3) provide absentee ballots to any registered voter who requests one. New Mexico is the third category. Eight states are in category No. 1, 16 states for category No. 2 and 26 states for category No. 3. Only seven states require any proof of identity when requesting an absentee ballot.

What about Europe and our neighbors to the north and south? Be prepared for a shock.

Of the 47 countries in Europe, a staggering 46 require government-issued photo IDs for in-person voting. The only exception is the United Kingdom, where a photo ID is required for national elections in Northern Ireland but not for Scotland, Wales and England. Both Canada and Mexico require a government-issued photo ID. Mexico goes a step farther by making its ID biometric with both photo and thumbprint.

European, Canadian and Mexican absentee ballot laws are much more restrictive than ours. None automatically sends absentee ballots to all registered voters.

Of the 27 nations in the European Union, only five give absentee ballots to any qualified voter who requests one. In 18 of the countries, 67%, absentee ballots are only provided to citizens living abroad. A photo ID is required to obtain an absentee ballot in 11 of the countries, 41%. A whopping 25 of the 27, 93% either do not permit people living in the country to vote absentee or require a photo ID to get an absentee ballot.

In the 16 European countries that are not members of the EU, absentee ballot rules are equally tough if not tougher. Only two provide absentee ballots to any qualified voter who requests one. Fourteen of the 16 countries, 88%, provide absentee ballots only to citizens living abroad. In five of the countries, a photo ID is required to obtain an absentee ballot. All of the countries either do not allow absentee voting for people living in the country or require a photo ID to get an absentee ballot.

In Canada, any eligible voter can request an absentee ballot, but a government-issued picture ID is necessary to obtain it. In Mexico, absentee ballots are only provided to citizens living abroad, and a photo ID must be shown to get it.

Proponents of New Mexico’s current no ID voting laws say the fact so little fraud has been uncovered is proof it is fair and honest. However, to state the obvious, in a system that does not require a government-approved photo ID to vote in-person or obtain an absentee ballot, fraud is almost impossible to prove.